Fringe review: True North Mixtape

TRUE NORTH MIXTAPE by the company (Edge of Sky Theatre). At Randolph Theatre. July 8 at 3:30 pm, July 10 at 6 pm, July 11 at 2:45 pm, July 13 at 10:30 pm, July 15 at 5:45 pm, July 16 at 7 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

If shameless music theatre variety shows are your thing, it doesn’t get much better than this professional-quality 90-minute revue of Canadian songs and original skits performed by members of the Wexford Gleeks and a busload of up-and-coming triple-threats.

Featuring an absolutely insane number of performers (55 names are listed in the program), the show lets you play talent scout as the fresh-faced ensemble tear through fun and moving numbers like Rebellion/Lies by Arcade Fire, Spadina Bus by The Shuffle Demons and Barrett’s Privateers by Stan Rogers, with live accompaniment from a rocking seven-piece band.

Lesser-known originals like the Celtic-themed Eyeballs To The Walrus by Jaron Freeman-Fox, and When I Grow Up by Suzy Wilde shine just as brightly, and show just how much fire these kids are sitting on.

Some of the light-hearted skits are stronger than others – a bit reimagining Romeo and Juliet’s suicide as awkward sex is hilarious – but the overall product is a slick, well-choreographed showcase of young talent which certainly contains a future star or three.