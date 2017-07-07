Fringe review: Vasily Djokavich: Russia's #1 State Approved Comedian

VASILY DJOKAVITCH: RUSSIA’S #1 STATE APPROVED COMEDIAN by Mike Delamont (Mike Delamont). At Factory Mainspace. July 8 at 11 pm, July 9 at 4:45 pm, July 10 at 5:30 pm, July 12 at 1:45 pm, July 12 at 1:45, July 14 at 9:15 pm, July 15 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

We’ve heard of anti-jokes, but playwright Mike Delamont’s Russian stand-up Vasily Djokavitch is an anti-comedian.

Standing beside a giant portrait of “glorious, democratically-elected-leader- for-life” Vladimir Putin gazing out at the audience, Djokavitch (performed by Morgan Cranny) is an awkward, portly caricature of a low-level Party bureaucrat who, through the wisdom of Soviet technocracy, was assigned the job of comedian despite having none of the charisma, timing or jokes – that's the overarching anti-joke.

He spins yarns about his hardscrabble upbringing, scoring laughs off the old stereotype of Russia as a poor, corrupt, brutal, authoritarian, backward country, with more than a few laugh-out-loud moments (especially a bit about Soviet comedy training, which is clearly a description of cosmonaut training).

Sections where he plays up his tourist-in-Toronto status drift into Borat territory, and his Russian accent isn’t always as solid as it should be, but Cranny’s a skilled improviser riffing some of his best moments off audience interactions.