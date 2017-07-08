Fringe review: Wanted

WANTED by Mélanie Raymond and Sue Morrison (Guayoyo Creative Collective). At Tarragon Extraspace. July 8 at 7:45 pm, July 10 at 2:30 pm, July 11 at 6:15 pm, July 13 at 11:15 pm, July 14 at 5:45 pm, July 16 at 6 pm. See listing. Rating:

NNN

This sad-but-strangely-heartwarming solo clown show by Mélanie Raymond (and co-writer Sue Morrison) imagines what would happen if the “crazy cat lady” archetype lost her cat.

Influenced by Beckett’s vagabonds, Raymond’s hobo clown is wonderfully stylized in an oversized tutu that acts as her bindle packed with all kinds of cat accessories and junkyard props. Searching in vain for her furry companion, she expertly channels and explores the soul-crushing feelings of hopelessness, despair and existential dread that come during and after traumatic experiences of loss.

While the emotional impact of the grief on display is pretty heavy, Raymond does create some nice comic moments, especially with a dead tree she eventually turns into a surrogate partner.