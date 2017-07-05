Q&As: Fringe artists offer comic relief

× 1 of 3 Expand Chad Mallett × 2 of 3 Expand Rhiannon Archer × 3 of 3 Expand Efthimios Nasiopoulos Prev Next

01 / CHAD MALLETT

Chad Mallett (aka Matt Folliott, Ted Hallett), Factory Mainspace, July 7 to 16

Why should we see your show?

Don’t! We don’t care! Kidding, please validate us! 1. It’s hilarious. 2. We create a show from scratch each time we perform – the energy is infectious. 3. If you don’t have fun at this show you’re probably a fresh corpse.

What are some show titles you considered then rejected?

Chad Mallett: World Tour; Chad Mallett: Planes, Passports And Postcards; and the runner-up: Chad Mallett: Please See Our Show! In the end, we went with Chad Mallett because Chad Mallett: Please See Our Show felt a touch needy.

What’s your Fringe flyering strategy?

We’ve been blessed with the gift of gab. When we see you, we’ll talk your ear off about our improvised masterpiece.

How will you ensure that your show wins Patron’s Pick?

Audiences love to laugh. Plus, each show is completely different, so if you really like it, you can come back the next day and take a brand-new trip with Chad. Also we are passing out bribes. Can I interest you in a new $10 bill, Glenn?

You’ve all got one weekday early afternoon performance. That’s great for comedy, right?

Yeah, comedy really thrives in the daylight, like a vampire at brunch.

Bill Cosby attends your show. What do you say to him?

Bill, you’re horrendous. Only a real monster would spoil Jello pudding for us all.

Who are you most looking forward to schmoozing at the Fringe beer tent?

Neil Patrick Harris. Please come back to Fringe, Neil. Daddy needs a selfie with you.

02 / RHIANNON ARCHER

Life Records 2: Side B, Factory Studio, July 5 to 16

Why should we see your show?

Because I need the attention! No, because it’s a fun hour of stories and laughs, and what more can you ask for from a Fringe show? Also I have asked you nicely.

What are some show titles you considered then rejected?

Life Records 2: No, Mom, I Am Not Pregnant Again! Life Wrecker – but that’s more about having a kid than music. Life Records 2: Electric Boogaloo.

What’s your Fringe flyering strategy?

I’m not sure about flyering. I go out and flyer around the Fringe but I’m not sure if it works all that much. I do a lot of cross-promotion and flyer exchanges with other shows, but I find word of mouth and reviews bought with bribes are what really push your shows.

You’ve all got one weekday early afternoon performance. That’s great for comedy, right?

They are the best! Same with those white-hot 11 pm shows!

This year’s Fringe Club is located at Scadding Court. What are you most looking forward to about it?

Not hiding that I’m pregnant so I can have a drink with everyone! [Note: during Life Records, Archer revealed she was pregnant.]

Bill Cosby attends your show. What do you say to him?

“How the hell did you hear about this show? I guess flyering does work! Also, please leave.”

Describe the site-specific show of your dreams.

In my living room, so I can wear my PJs and not pay for child care during performance hours.

03 / EFTHIMIOS NASIOPOULOS

Disengaged, Factory Studio, to July 15

Why should we see your show?

Not only is my debut solo show funny (and nominated for best English comedy at the Montreal Fringe!), but it’s an honest and vulnerable look at the breakdown of relationships, which should resonate with a lot of people.

What are some show titles you considered then rejected?

Hmmm... Considered Then Rejected is a good title. But here are some: Runaway Groom; My Big Fat Greek Wedding... Almost; It’s Not You, It’s Me, But Maybe You A Little Bit.

What’s your Fringe flyering strategy?

I’ll probably just start proposing to random people in the streets.

You’ve all got one weekday early afternoon performance. That’s great for comedy, right?

If it’s a crowd full of people sneaking out of work, it might just be amazing.

This year’s Fringe Club is located at Scadding Court. What are you most looking forward to about it?

The food vendors and the beer. I can’t wait to get in there. Hopefully I can sneak into the community centre and jump in the pool when it heats up outside.

Bill Cosby attends your show. What do you say to him?

A simple “Get the @#$% out of here” should suffice.

Who are you most looking forward to schmoozing at the Fringe beer tent?

Warren P. Sonoda. Coopers’ Camera is one of my favourite Christmas movies. I can’t wait to see his play, Hands Down, and hopefully see him in the tent.

What will you do with all the money you make from your hit Fringe show?

Probably buy a billboard for when I take my show to the Vancouver Fringe in September. Or go to Canada’s Wonderland a bunch.

