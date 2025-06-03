Summer sips: 9 chic wineries to visit in Toronto

What better way to relax after a long day than to catch a happy hour with your friends, sitting on a patio with the sun on your skin and the summer breeze moving your hair, while sipping on some delicious wine?

If you are a wine fan, or just looking for some more cool spots in the city, we’ve got you! Here is a list of wine bars in Toronto to visit this summer.

Flying Books at Neverland

Location: 371 Queen St. W.

Add a book with a glass of wine and you have some of the best activities to try this summer. This cozy space is a two-in-one stop, with a cute café during the day that transforms into a vibrant wine and cocktail bar after sunset. The shop is also a bookstore with a selection of books you can choose to dive into while enjoying your delicious wine. For more information, visit this link.

Downtown Winery

Location: 30 Ossington Ave.

This family-operated winery has partnerships with national and international wine producers all over the world, bringing in a varied selection of wines from North and South America as well as Europe. The bar is also currently offering a can’t-miss happy hour sale of 5 oz wine glasses for $5! Click here for more information.

Archive

Location: 909 Dundas St. W.

One of Toronto’s first wine bars, Archive offers a selection of over 400 bottles and 30-plus glasses with a cozy atmosphere with dim lighting and a friendly staff. The bar also serves alcohol until late-night last calls that go until 12 a.m. on most days and 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, click here.

Grape Witches

Locations: 1247 Dundas St. W. or 15 Maud St.

Whether you are a long-time fan or open to try natural wine this summer, Grape Witches might be the place for you. Featuring a very cute back patio with a functioning fountain and over 350 bottle selections across its online and physical store, this wine bar’s team started by offering small events and educational talks about natural wine. Now, the bar not only represents dozens of Ontario wineries as it also features a very cool wine club open to understanding more about natural wine. Click here for more.

The Little Jerry

Location: 418 College St.

If you are looking to unwind with a little music, cozy vibes and local eats, The Little Jerry might be a good option to consider! The bar features a high-quality sound system for vinyl spins of soul, jazz, new wave, funk and more gems. It also has a booze selection for every taste with not only wine, but also beer, cider, amaro and vermouth. Go to this link for more information.

Paradise Grapevine

Location: 841 Bloor St. W.

This is Toronto’s first-ever independent bottle shop, opened literally less than a day after the takeout alcohol laws in Ontario were changed in 2019. Today, the bar fosters a whole community of wine and booze lovers with one of the best local wine selections in the city. The space also features a very cute back patio with lots of green space and some cute twinkle lights. For more, click here.

Melrose on Adelaide

Location: 270 Adelaide St. W.

In the heart of Toronto’s Entertainment District, this bar features not only an incredible selection of wine bottles, but also a delicious craft cocktail menu. This is the ideal space to relax and take a sip while snacking with your friends, as it offers mouthwatering charcuterie boards, small plates to share and yummy sweet treats. For more information, visit this link.

Tammy’s Wine Bar & Cafe

Location: 1662 Queen St. W.

This spot has everything for a quick summer bar night: great coffee, an amazing wine selection, and a cozy atmosphere. Tammy’s works as a cafe during the day and a wine bar at night, and features a ton of queer-friendly events! Some of their events include karaoke, open-deck nights, DJ parties, night markets, themed parties and more.

Bar Piquette

Location: 1084 Queen St. W.

This European-inspired spot offers not only a great wine and cocktails selection but also small, sharable dishes to accompany your happy hour time. From delicious sandwiches to shrimp cocktails to a burrata delight, there’s fresh eats for every taste. Plus, the bar also offers half-price wine Mondays, making your happy hour treat even better. Click here for more information.