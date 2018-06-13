Thrill of the Grill Profile: Dan, COBS Bread

As part of NOW's Thrill of the Grill Spark Page, we're profiling prominent chefs associated with the season's top food fest. See all of the profiles here.

What's the name of your business and what do you do there?

COBS Bread Danforth bakery manager.

When are you at your happiest during the cooking process?

I’m happiest when I’m helping customers make informed choices about their bread needs.

If you could use only one spice in your cooking, which one would you choose?

I like the way our Maldon Sea Salt enhances the flavour of our various artisan breads – especially our new focaccia!

Charcoal or gas?

Charcoal for that smokey flavour and gas for ease of use.

Favourite cooking utensil?

I love my tongs!

If you hadn't pursued cooking as a profession, what do you think you'd be doing now?

Particle physicist. Or professional skydiver.

If you were planning a food-focused vacation, where would you go?

Italy.

What is the perfect message you'd want written on your apron?

"Bread is the perfect combination of science and art."

