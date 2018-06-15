Thrill of the Grill Profile: David Owen, de la mer

As part of NOW's Thrill of the Grill Spark Page, we're profiling prominent chefs associated with the season's top food fest. See all of the profiles here.

What's the name of your business and what do you do there?

de la mer fresh fish market – I am the co-owner.

When are you at your happiest during the cooking process?

Prep is meditative and seeing people enjoy the food is very rewarding.

If you could use only one spice in your cooking, which one would you choose?

Black Pepper – heat and flavour. I can't do without it.

Charcoal or gas?

Gas for convenience and control.

Favourite cooking utensil?

Tongs.

If you hadn't pursued cooking as a profession, what do you think you'd be doing now?

Fish monger ... wait, that's what I'm doing.

If you were planning a food-focused vacation, where would you go?

India.

What is the perfect message you'd want written on your apron?

All people are equal before fish.

Visit the NOW Spark Page: Thrill of the Grill