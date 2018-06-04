Thrill of the Grill Profile: Jerry, Factory Girl

As part of NOW's Thrill of the Grill Spark Page, we're profiling prominent chefs associated with the season's top food fest. See all of the profiles here.

What's the name of your business and what do you do there?

Chef at Factory Girl.

When are you at your happiest during the cooking process?

Prepping before open.

If you could use only one spice in your cooking, which one would you choose?

Oregano – works perfectly with my menu.

Charcoal or gas?

Gas.

Favourite cooking utensil?

Robomatic mixer.

If you hadn't pursued cooking as a profession, what do you think you'd be doing now?

School teacher.

If you were planning a food-focused vacation, where would you go?

Italy.

What is the perfect message you'd want written on your apron?

"Boss of the Sauce."

Visit the NOW Spark Page: Thrill of the Grill