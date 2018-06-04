Thrill of the Grill Profile: Kristine, The Old Nick

As part of NOW's Thrill of the Grill Spark Page, we're profiling prominent chefs associated with the season's top food fest. See all of the profiles here.

What's the name of your business and what do you do there?

The Old Nick – owner/cook/server.

When are you at your happiest during the cooking process?

Serving guests, for sure!

If you could use only one spice in your cooking, which one would you choose?

Seasoning would definitely be garlic, spice would be pepper. Both flavours I love and I think they complement a lot of different foods.

Charcoal or gas?

I love charcoal, but gas is more practical for me.

Favourite cooking utensil?

My tongs! Can't live without them.

If you hadn't pursued cooking as a profession, what do you think you'd be doing now?

Always wanted to join the police force.

If you were planning a food-focused vacation, where would you go?

Italy for sure! I'm Italian and I've never been.

What is the perfect message you'd want written on your apron?

"Italians do it better."

