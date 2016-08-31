How the Ghomeshi trial and writing for TV inspired Zoe Whittall's new novel

× Expand Vivek Shraya

Zoe Whittall's new novel, The Best Kind Of People ($22.95, Anansi) probes the ways a family copes when dad George's students accuse him of sexual assault. The book's a genuine leap in craft for the local author, and very much of the moment. As she gets set for her September 21 launch, she talks to NOW about why she chose this theme and the effect on her process of writing for TV.

How did you feel about the Ghomeshi trial while you were writing about sexual assault allegations?

I became obsessed with the trial. I lost days and days reading about what was happening. The media world is so small, it was happening in our backyard, and I knew people who were close to the situation.

Ghomeshi represents the typical leftist dude who can talk the talk. Progressive women already knew that doesn't mean anything, but it shifted the conversation to have such a prominent figure reflect that reality. I did think it was a good time to be working on this book.

How did the current discussion about rape influence your story?

Rape culture is on everybody's mind, and that discussion did influence and change me, especially in terms of what [George's daughter] Sadie was thinking about and how it influenced her vernacular. She's a lot more knowledgeable than I was at her age.

You set the book in the U.S., and at one point in the book a character like Russell Williams's wife appears. Would Americans even get that reference?

There are enough stories like that everywhere, so I don't think an American reader wouldn't get it. There's so much going on in America about rape culture and consent. I was interested in the prison system in the States, so the setting made more sense. I also thought about marketability.

You've been writing for TV lately. Does that help a novelist in any way?

I was amazed at how fast TV writers construct a story, so it helped me work more quickly and to pay more attention to plot. My literary work is more character-based and poetic, with inner monologues. Screenwriting has helped me get to the point a lot quicker.

Your story includes a number of characters with cross-generational sexual desires.

I wanted that nuance. Sexual consent is often talked about in ways that are a little pedantic and black-and-white, and I don't think sexuality is black-and-white.