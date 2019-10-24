Popular
Best New Restaurant
Plant-based dumpling and sushi heaven. Planta Queen is Planta’s newest addition by Executive Chef David Lee. Enjoy plant-based interpretations of familiar Asian Asian dishes, with weekend dim sum in a stylish, Asian-inspired space.LEARN MORE
Best Tea
Voted Best Tea in Toronto, Genuine Tea is all about sharing experiences and bringing tea back to its origin. More than pure ingredients and bold flavours, our teas are ethically sourced and tell a story of the people and cultures behind them.LEARN MORE
Best Travel Agent
As a passionate traveller, I’ll help you find the perfect vacation to suit your dreams. You can count on me for every vacation possibility over land, sea and air, including customized trips, coach and rail tours and insurance.LEARN MORE
Best Poutine
Founded in 2009, Smoke’s Poutinerie is the World’s Largest & Original Poutinerie. Representing 80’s Canadiana culture, known for the signature lumberjack plaid, and glam rock music, Smoke’s Poutinerie serves over 30 variations of Poutine.LEARN MORE
Best Burger
We're a classic cheeseburger joint. We grind an ultra-premium beef fresh daily. You'll never have yesterday's beef in today's burger. We believe in purity and simplicity.LEARN MORE
Best Spa
Body Blitz Spa is a European-style waters spa integrating health and wellness through therapeutic waters, water-based body treatments and massages. The Body Blitz brand includes 2 Body Blitz Spas, 5 Blitz Facial Bars, and Body Blitz Skin Care.LEARN MORE
Best Brunch
Mildred’s Temple Kitchen has delighted diners with unique fare and warm hospitality for over 30 years. We love food, people and the simple pleasures: our temple in Liberty Village is where we worship the most delectable Brunch, B’Lunch and Dinner.LEARN MORE
Best Real Estate Agent
Alexandra is a dedicated Realtor working to improve Toronto housing through her Government Relations volunteer work. She also gives back to her community as Treasurer of the Parkdale Food Bank and is SO grateful to win this award for the 4th year!LEARN MORE
Best Bike Shop
Urbane Cyclist believes in the alternative transportation movement. We hope you consider how bicycles are an integral part of our urban landscape and our greener future. Thanks for supporting your local Co-op!LEARN MORE
Best Thai Restaurant
Blessed with a talented and hard working staff, who share that passion to make great food, Sukhothai invites you to experience a taste of Thailand.LEARN MORE
Best Thai Restaurant
Pai really is something special. The night-market-inspired eatery does punchy riffs on the cuisine of chef Nuit’s northern Thailand, set against a backdrop of fluttering flags and lively tunes.LEARN MORE
Best Ice Cream
After almost 20 many years in business, it’s racked up over 100 rotating offerings to choose from, available in scoops, pints, cakes, affogatos, milkshakes – the sky really is the limit.LEARN MORE
Best Caribbean
The Real Jerk is a Toronto restaurant tradition. For three decades, Ed and Lily Pottinger have been offering delicious Caribbean cuisine in a laid back West Indian atmosphere: their iconic sunshiny logo is a beacon for good food and good times.LEARN MORE
Best Bartender
Ilissa – a self-described “bar witch” – is not your average bartender. She believes that combining spirits together is a magical process and creates bespoke cocktails that taste just as enchanting as they look.LEARN MORE
Best Server
Musina has a beloved customer following because – in her own words – she “keeps it real,” treating this Christie Pits cocktail bar like it’s her home and the patrons are her select guests. She serves only the best drinks mixed with laughter and conversation.LEARN MORE