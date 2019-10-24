RSS

Readers' Choice 2019 - Featured Winners

Best New Restaurant

RC 2019 - Best New Restaurant

Plant-based dumpling and sushi heaven. Planta Queen is Planta’s newest addition by Executive Chef David Lee. Enjoy plant-based interpretations of familiar Asian Asian dishes, with weekend dim sum in a stylish, Asian-inspired space.

Best Tea

RC 2019 - Best Tea

Voted Best Tea in Toronto, Genuine Tea is all about sharing experiences and bringing tea back to its origin. More than pure ingredients and bold flavours, our teas are ethically sourced and tell a story of the people and cultures behind them.

Best Travel Agent

RC 2019 - Best Travel Agent

As a passionate traveller, I’ll help you find the perfect vacation to suit your dreams. You can count on me for every vacation possibility over land, sea and air, including customized trips, coach and rail tours and insurance.

Best Poutine

RC 2019 - Best Poutine

Founded in 2009, Smoke’s Poutinerie is the World’s Largest & Original Poutinerie. Representing 80’s Canadiana culture, known for the signature lumberjack plaid, and glam rock music, Smoke’s Poutinerie serves over 30 variations of Poutine.

Best Burger

RC 2019 - Best Burger

We're a classic cheeseburger joint. We grind an ultra-premium beef fresh daily. You'll never have yesterday's beef in today's burger. We believe in purity and simplicity.

Best Spa

RC 2019 - Best Spa

Body Blitz Spa is a European-style waters spa integrating health and wellness through therapeutic waters, water-based body treatments and massages. The Body Blitz brand includes 2 Body Blitz Spas, 5 Blitz Facial Bars, and Body Blitz Skin Care.

Best Brunch

RC 2019 - Best Brunch

Mildred’s Temple Kitchen has delighted diners with unique fare and warm hospitality for over 30 years. We love food, people and the simple pleasures: our temple in Liberty Village is where we worship the most delectable Brunch, B’Lunch and Dinner.

Best Real Estate Agent

RC 2019 - Alexandra Cote

Alexandra is a dedicated Realtor working to improve Toronto housing through her Government Relations volunteer work. She also gives back to her community as Treasurer of the Parkdale Food Bank and is SO grateful to win this award for the 4th year!

Best Bike Shop

RC 2019 - Best Bike Shop

Urbane Cyclist believes in the alternative transportation movement. We hope you consider how bicycles are an integral part of our urban landscape and our greener future. Thanks for supporting your local Co-op!

Best Thai Restaurant

RC 2019 - Best Bartender

Blessed with a talented and hard working staff, who share that passion to make great food, Sukhothai invites you to experience a taste of Thailand.

Best Thai Restaurant

RC 2019 - Best Bartender

Pai really is something special. The night-market-inspired eatery does punchy riffs on the cuisine of chef Nuit’s northern Thailand, set against a backdrop of fluttering flags and lively tunes. 

Best Ice Cream

RC 2019 - Best Bartender

After almost 20 many years in business, it’s racked up over 100 rotating offerings to choose from, available in scoops, pints, cakes, affogatos, milkshakes – the sky really is the limit.

Best Caribbean

RC 2019 - Best Bartender

The Real Jerk is a Toronto restaurant tradition. For three decades, Ed and Lily Pottinger have been offering delicious Caribbean cuisine in a laid back West Indian atmosphere: their iconic sunshiny logo is a beacon for good food and good times.

Best Bartender

RC 2019 - Best Bartender

Ilissa – a self-described “bar witch” – is not your average bartender. She believes that combining spirits together is a magical process and creates bespoke cocktails that taste just as enchanting as they look.

Best Server

RC 2019 - Best New Restaurant

Musina has a beloved customer following because – in her own words – she “keeps it real,” treating this Christie Pits cocktail bar like it’s her home and the patrons are her select guests. She serves only the best drinks mixed with laughter and conversation.

