The best Civic Holiday weekend events in Toronto

Promise Cherry Beach

Didn’t score a cottage invite this weekend? That’s cool, you can still spend your day off hanging out on the beach. Promise has been putting on daytime beach dance parties every Sunday and holiday Monday this summer, and what better time to check it out than this dog day afternoon. The headliner is Tel Aviv-born DJ Mor Elian and her “sex-laser electro,” while local favourite Ciel, Precious Jewel, Cam Lee and Fawn Big Canoe round out the lineup. The soundsystem is one of the best in the city and the picturesque location will make your Instagram followers jealous. .

Monday, August 5. Cherry Beach. Cherry south of Unwin. 3-11 pm, all ages. $20 suggested donation. cherrybeach.ilovepromise.com.

Fool For Love

TV star Cara Gee returns to the stage in this smokin’ hot production of the Sam Shepard play. Young Centre.

August 1-4. 8 pm. $38-$98. soulpepper.ca.

Food Truck Festival

Pull up to the bumper and chow down.

August 2-5. Woodbine Park. 5-10 pm. Free. canadianfoodtruckfestivals.com.

Jerk: Rave All Night

Bambii’s annual Caribana weekend jam takes over the Concert Hall. Check more Carnival party picks here.

August 2. 9:30 pm. $10 at the door till 2 am, $15 after. See facebook.com.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Month-long celebration culminates with the Grand Parade. From Exhibition Place along Lake Shore. See cover story.

August 3. 8:30 am-10:30 pm. General admission starts at $25. torontocarnival.ca.

Veld

Cardi B headlines the outdoor music fest in Downsview Park.

August 3-4. Gates 1 pm. $119-$249.50. veldmusicfestival.com.

Indonesian Street Festival

Check out food, music and dance from the world’s largest island country.

August 4. Yonge-Dundas Square. 10 am-6 pm. Free. See facebook.com.

Taste of India

Food festival takes over Nathan Phillips Square with Bollywood-style dances, bhangra music and more.

August 4. Noon-10 pm. Free. See facebook.com.

Sunday Social: Adria Kain, Bonjay

Rising Toronto R&B singer and eclectic pop duo play an outdoor show at the Bentway.

August 4. 3 pm. Free. thebentway.ca.

OVO Fest

Drake brings his surprise-guest fest back to Budweiser Stage.

August 4 & 5. 6:30 pm. Various prices. ticketmaster.ca.

