The best weekend events in Toronto: May 31-June 2

Jorja Smith & Kali Uchis

The perfect kind of double bill is one in which you want to catch both acts equally, and both complement each other. That’s the case with this two-pronged showcase of young R&B artists with plenty of buzz. England’s Jorja Smith hits you with soulful, emotion-awakening anthems, while Colombian-American artist Kali Uchis has a funky style that has made her a go-to collaborator. No matter who goes on first, you’ll want to stay for both.

Thursday (May 30) at Echo Beach. 909 Lake Shore West, doors 7 pm, all ages. $49.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Marienbad Toronto Dance Theatre

Marienbad Toronto Dance Theatre brings back Christopher House and Jordan Tannahill’s piece about two queer men’s lives.

To June 1. 8 pm. $20-$30. Winchester Street Theatre. tdt.org.

Rocketman

Get out your sequins. The Elton John biopic – which is much better than last year’s Freddie Mercury one – opens today. See review.

Opens May 31.

Summer’s On At Ontario Place

The iconic waterfront park opens for another season. Enjoy lakeshore boat rentals, Segway tours and yoga in Trillium Park.

May 31 to September 30. Free. ontarioplace.com.

Saturday 1

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Noname, Thundercat

Soulful hip-hop and genre-bending jazz built for the spring stage.

June 1. Doors 6:30 pm. $65.75. Echo Beach. All ages. ticketmaster.ca.

Ride For Heart

The annual car-free bike ride along DVP and Gardiner benefits Heart & Stroke Foundation.

June 1. 6 am. $160. Exhibition Place. rideforheart.ca.

Promise Cherry Beach

Detroit techno legend Kevin Saunderson headlines the outdoor party’s 19th season opener, with local support from Ali Black, Loxxe, Automaticamore and Borella.

June 2. 3-11 pm. Cherry Beach Park. All ages. $20 suggested donation. ilovepromise.com.

The 1975, The Japanese House, No Rome

The critically acclaimed (and also polarizing) millennial 80s pop-rock enthusiasts headline this outdoor revue at Budweiser Stage.

June 3. Doors 7 pm. Budweiser Stage. All ages. $39.50-$79.50. ticketmaster.ca.

August: Osage County

Don’t miss Soulpepper’s riveting production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama. See review.

June 4. 7:30 pm. Young Centre. $38-$99. 416-866-8666.

Vampire Weekend

Ezra Koenig and company tour behind their chart-topping Father Of The Bride album.

June 5. Doors 6 pm. All ages. Echo Beach. $69.50-$79.50. ticketmaster.ca.

