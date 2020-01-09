The best weekend events in Toronto: January 10-12

No Pants Subway Ride

In dozens of cities around the world, transit riders will be going pantsless for no other reason than to make their fellow passengers laugh. Started by New York-based prank collective Improv Everywhere in 2002, the annual event encourages people to hop on board a subway bundled up for winter sans one key clothing item – then act like nothing’s up. If you want to participate, meet upstairs at the Eaton Centre’s Dundas Station entrance at 3 pm. Lose pants and depart 3:20 pm.

January 12. After-party at location TBA from 4 pm. Free except for TTC fare. facebook.com/nopantssociety.

Camille Jodoin-Eng

After exhibiting her Water Shrine at Nuit Blanche, the Toronto artist brings her immersive Earth Shrine installation to Patel Gallery.

To January 23. Patel Gallery. 11 am-6 pm. Free. patel.gallery.

REDTalks: A Retrospective With Muriel Miguel

Grandmother of Indigenous theatre and founder/artistic director of New York City’s Spiderwoman Theater chats with Candy Palmater about her contributions to contemporary feminist and Indigenous theatre.

January 10. Artscape Sandbox. 7 pm. $20. eventbrite.com.

Winter Fridays at Evergreen

Skating, warm drinks and DJ beats in the valley.

January 10. 5:30-9:30 pm. Free admission, skate rentals $5. evergreen.ca.

Long Winter

Roving music/art party celebrates one-year anniversary of DIY Chinatown art space Tea Base. Plus: music by producer Korea Town Acid, punks Kiwi Jr., pianist Robin Hatch and more.

January 11. Gladstone Hotel. 7 pm, all ages. $12 adv/pwyc at the door. ticketscene.ca.

Tallboyz – Live

The hilarious sketch troupe performs a fundraiser for the Toronto Fringe.

January 11. 7:30 pm. $25-$95. Factory Theatre. fringetoronto.com.

Leland Whitty & Matthew Tavares

Matthew Tavares may have left BadBadNotGood, but he's still collaborating with BBNG's saxophonist Leland Whitty. Get a sneak peek of the duo's album (out in March) at Piano Fest.

January 12. Burdock. 8:30 pm. $10, adv $8. burdockbrewery.com/piano-fest.

To The Moon

American avant-garde artist and musician Laurie Anderson and Taiwanese artist Hsin-Chien Huang’s VR installation opens at the Royal Ontario Museum.

January 12-25. 10 am-5:30 pm. $14-$23. rom.on.ca.

Why Are People Homeless In Toronto?

Street nurse and social justice activist Cathy Crowe takes part in a night of food – and food for the mind – in a talk presented by Soul Table.

January 12. Lawrence Park Community Church. 5-7 pm. Free. soultable.ca.

@nowtoronto