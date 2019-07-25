The best weekend events in Toronto: July 26-28

× Expand Sebastien Auger Beaches Jazz Festival

Beaches Jazz Festival

If you’ve been to the east end lately, you’ve probably noticed a lot more music wafting through the streets than usual. The Beaches Jazz Festival has been running throughout the month, but it ratchets up even more this weekend. The marquee event, StreetFest, runs from Thursday-Saturday (July 25-27) filling every corner of that stretch of Queen East with free outdoor music from 7-11 pm nightly. Highlights include the Dirty B-Sides, T.Dot Bangerz Brass, Dr. Draw and Stacey Renee. There’s also the weekend series at Woodbine Park running from Friday-Sunday (July 26-28), where you can see acts like Kayla Diamond, Legends of Motown and Larnell Lewis, as well as get swing dance lessons. One of the big highlights is Friday’s Groovin’ In The Park mini-fest, put on by NuFunk. The headliner is Chicago house legend Roy Davis Jr., and there’s lots more from the dance music world.

Thursday-Sunday (July 25-28) at Woodbine Park and on Queen East between Woodbine and Beech. Free. beachesjazz.com.

Tame Impala

Heady psych rockers kick off their summer North American tour at Budweiser Stage.

July 26. Doors 6:30 pm, all ages. $29.50-$75. ticketmaster.ca.

The Stone Speakers

NOW culture editor Kevin Ritchie moderates a Q&A with Bosnian-Canadian filmmaker Igor Drjlaca about his droll and contemplative doc.

July 26. TIFF Bell Lightbox. 8 pm. $14. tiff.net.

Toronto Festival of Beer

Public Enemy Radio, Dwayne Gretzky and Ja Rule and Ashanti headline the summer brews fest.

July 26-28. Exhibition Place Bandshell Park. $50-$115. beerfestival.ca.

Pin + Patch Show

Vendors from around the world set up at Toronto Media Arts Centre.

July 27. Noon-6 pm, all ages. Free. pinandpatchshow.com.

OssFest

Street fest takes over Ossington between Queen and Dundas.

July 27. 8:30 am-11:55 pm. Free. ossingtonbia.ca.

Jazireh Festival

Celebration of Persian culture takes over Ontario Place.

July 27. 11 am-11 pm. $49 and up. 955 Lake Shore West. jazirehfestival.com.

The Queen

Restored version of hard-to-see 1968 doc about competitive drag pageants screens at Hot Docs Cinema.

July 28. Noon. $17.69. hotdocs.ca.

Momo Crawl T.O.

Students for a Free Tibet Canada host annual dumpling crawl.

July 28. Little Tibet (Parkdale). 1-4 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca.

Fred Armisen

The SNL alum and Los Espookys star brings his music-focused comedy tour to Danforth Music Hall.

July 28. 6 pm. $45.50-$55.50. ticketmaster.ca.

@nowtoronto