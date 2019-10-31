The best weekend events in Toronto: November 1-3

Rick Mercer

Relatively absent from the public eye since retiring the Rick Mercer Report last year, the articulate East Coast ranter returns to host Just For Laughs Comedy Night In Canada. The all-star lineup includes Juno comedy album winner Ivan Decker, the always hilarious Debra DiGiovanni and Canada Reads host Ali Hassan. But expect the savagely funny Mercer to help make sense of our current political moment.

November 3. Roy Thomson Hall, 60 Simcoe. 8 pm. $46.50-$66.50. ticketmaster.ca.

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

The annual farm-a-palooza takes over the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place.

November 1-10. Fri-Sat 9 am-8 pm, Sun 9 am-6 pm. $27.50. royalfair.org.

Let’s Run Away

Daniel MacIvor and Daniel Brooks present their latest solo work, about family dynamics and identity.

November 1. Berkeley Street Theatre. 7 pm. $29-$79. To November 17. canadianstage.com.

Brazil Film Festival Toronto

If you missed The Invisible Life Of Euridice Gusmao and Bacurau at TIFF, catch up at the 13th annual fest alongside six other Brazilian movies.

November 1-3. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $15. jangada.org.

Fleetwood Mac

Stevie and the gang (minus Lindsay) celebrate 50 years as a band.

November 1. Scotiabank Arena. 8 pm. $99.50-$299.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Diaspora Film Festival

Author Ayelet Tsabari opens the film fest about migration with a reading and talk.

November 1-3. Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson. 6 pm. Free. diasporafilmfest.com.

Dream Serenade

July Talk, U.S. Girls and more play Hayden’s annual benefit show.

November 1. Roy Thomson Hall. 8 pm. $34.50-$199.50. roythomsonhall.com.

Angela Davis

The famed American activist gives a talk at the Toronto International Festival of Authors entitled The (re)Making Of A Movement: New Perspectives On The 1960s Counterculture.

November 2. Fleck Dance Theatre. 9 am. $25. festivalofauthors.ca.

Sleater-Kinney

Olympia rockers tour behind St. Vincent-produced The Centre Won’t Hold album.

November 3. Rebel. Doors 7 pm, all ages. $42-$52. ticketmaster.ca.

Toro Y Moi, Channel Tres

Cap off your weekend with futuristic synth-pop and housey g-funk.

November 3. Danforth Music Hall. Doors 7 pm. $30-$32.50. ticketmaster.ca.

@nowtoronto