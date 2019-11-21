The best weekend events in Toronto: November 22-24

× Expand Jason Bantle

Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

A photo of a Tibetan fox surprising a Himalayan marmot by Yongqing Bao has claimed the title of year’s best wildlife photo. The Chinese photographer’s The Moment is among 100 images featured in the annual Wildlife Photographer Of The Year show, which opens at the ROM this weekend. The work of three Canadians is also featured, including Saskatoon-based Jason Bantle’s Lucky Break, which shows a raccoon poking her head through the windshield of the abandoned 70s Ford Pinto she calls home. The pic received a “highly commended” mention from the jury in the Urban Wildlife category. Another highlight is 13-year-old Cruz Erdmann’s shot of a bigfin reef squid off the coast of Indonesia. The photos fall into eight categories plus the Grand Title winners.

November 23-March 29 at the Royal Ontario Museum, 100 Queen’s Park. $18-$23. rom.on.ca.

Pathways for Newcomer Artists and Creative Workers

Myseum Toronto hosts a forum to identify and overcome barriers and gaps that exist for newcomers looking to break into Toronto's creative and arts scenes.

November 22. Centre for Social Innovation Spadina (1st floor). 10 am-3 pm. myseumoftoronto.com.

Regent Park Film Festival

Phillip Pike's Our Dance Of Revolution and Mati Diop's Atlantics screen during the community film fest.

To November 23. Daniels Spectrum. regentparkfilmfestival.com.

Holiday Hills

Stackt Market's winter fest kicks off and includes the city's first crokicurl rink – crokinole meets curling. Check out NOW's winter events picks here.

November 22-December 22. Fri 4-11 pm, Sat 11 am-11 pm, Sun 11 am-6 pm. Free. stacktmarket.com.

BMO 1st Art!

Check out the year's best art by Canadian students at MOCA.

To December 16. $5-$10, under 18 free. 1start.bmo.com.

Long Winter

R. Flex, Raf Reza, Pretty Matty and others play the music and art series’ first show of the season.

November 22. Tranzac. 7 pm, all ages. Pwyc. ticketscene.ca.

Aurora Winter Festival

Holiday-themed amusement park returns to Ontario Place.

November 22 - January 5. $13-$18. aurorawinterfestival.com.

One Of A Kind Winter Show

The massive craft market sets up at Enercare Centre in time for the holidays.

November 23 - December 1. Free-$15. oneofakindshow.com.

Naked Heart

Fifth annual LGBTQ literary fest takes over Glad Day and Buddies in Bad Times.

November 22-24. Passes $17-$27. nakedheart.ca.

The Sorority & Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Two of Canada’s most exciting hip-hop groups play the Opera House.

November 24. Doors 7 pm. $25. ticketweb.ca.

