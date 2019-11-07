The best weekend events in Toronto: November 8-10

× Expand Baranduin Briggs The Allusionist The Allusionist's Helen Zaltzman (left) returns to Hot Docs Podcast Festival.

Hot Docs Podcast Festival

The annual audio storytelling festival is back with a typically eclectic lineup that spans comedy, food, politics and more. Highlights include CBC Radio host Anna Maria Tremonti interviewing artist Vivek Shraya at a live-taping of her new podcast; The Intercept political journalist Mehdi Hasan chatting with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for his Deconstructed podcast; and Helen Zaltzman returning after a sold-out session last year to delve into language and “the hidden stories behind the things we say” with The Allusionist. New York Times columnists Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham will close out the fest on November 11 with their pop-culture podcast Still Processing.

November 6-11. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West. Various times. $24-$31. hotdocscinema.ca./podcast.

Stand with Hong Kong Journalists

Photo show captures Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protest movement.

November 7-10. Black Cat Artspace. Noon-8 pm. Free. 416-388-7263.

Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival

The 23rd annual fest puts a spotlight on contemporary Asian screen talents. Read our cover story on Toronto director Yung Chang here and more coverage here.

November 7-15. Various venues and prices. reelasian.com.

Toronto Queer Film Festival

Media fest explores 50 years of queer and trans activism.

November 7-10. Art Gallery of Ontario and OCAD. PWYC. torontoqueerfilmfest.com.

Robert Fisk

The Middle East correspondent gives a lecture on Trump's impact on the region.

November 8. Bloor Street United Church. 7 pm. $15-$20. cjpme.org.

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese’s crime epic gets a run TIFF Bell Lightbox. Read our review here.

November 8. Various times. $14. tiff.net.

Day of the Dead

Mexican celebration of life and legacy features a Mexican Marketplace, offerings altar, face painting, skull painting, film screenings, musical performances and more.

November 9-10. Harbourfront Centre. 10 am-6 pm. Free. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Owen Pallett

Toronto singer/composer/violinist plays two solo shows at Longboat Hall.

November 9. Doors 8 pm. $20. eventbrite.ca.

Wavelength: Tara Kannangaro, Munya and Dijah SB

Monthly indie music series brings jazz, pop and hip-hop to a furniture studio.

November 9. Brothers Dressler. 8 pm. $15, adv $10. wavelengthmusic.ca.

Old Book and Paper Show

Peruse tables filled with vintage paper, books, antique photos, postcards and more.

November 10. Artscape Wynchwood Barns. 10 am-4 pm. $10. antiqueshowscanada.com.

Pass Over

Obsidian Theatre's production of of Antoinette Nwandu’s Beckettian play inventively captures the insidious tragedy of status-quo politics.

To November 10. Buddies In Bad Times Theatre. $35-$40. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Trout Stanley

Factory Theatre's brilliant production of Claudia Dey's manic comedy about twin sisters and a charismatic drifter closes this weekend.

To November 10. Factory Theatre. Fri-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $25-$50. factorytheatre.ca.

