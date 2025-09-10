Calling all lovers of spicy food, one of the spiciest curries in the world will be available to try at a pop-up slated for later this month.

Coming to Toronto’s Curryish Tavern on Sept. 23 and 24, Moon & Pepper is a dining experience giving Canadian foodies the chance to test their limits and see how much spice they can take. The pop-up is a collaboration between OpenTable, Blue Moon, and Chef Vivek Singh of The Cinnamon Collection, a series of five restaurants in London and Leeds, U.K.

“We were a landmark restaurant that kind of changed people’s perception of Indian food,” Singh told Now Toronto in an interview on Wednesday. “We champion modern Indian cuisine, trying to bring new experiences to people.”

Dubbed “The Bollywood Burner,” Singh first created the dish for a Bollywood-themed event in 2008. The chef researched different curries from across India, eventually drawing inspiration from the City of Hyderabad.

“Hyderabad is a city known for its love of food in the south eastern part of the country, and they use quite a lot of chillies, a lot of lamb and mince and nuts and sesame and tamarind,” he explained. But they found a way to turn up the heat.

“We did our research and found that we wanted to use, [what] at the time, was the world’s hottest chilli: The Dorset Naga.”

Advertisement

Unable to obtain the peppers, Singh settled on the second hottest option on the market at the time: ghost jolokia pepper. The pepper was made into a paste that was then spread on scotch bonnet peppers, which are included in the sauce. Following the reveal of the dish, Singh says that it became an instant hit.

“I spent the best part of seven, maybe eight years trying to change people’s perception about Indian food in the U.K., telling them that there was so much more nuance, subtlety and dexterity and spicing in Indian food, and nobody cared two hoots about it,” he explained. “The one time that I put the world’s hottest curry on, everybody just latched on to it.”

When the Carolina Reaper, currently considered the hottest pepper in the world, hit the scene, Singh reworked the recipe to include it in the mix.

During the pop-up, attendees will be able to pair the curry with a glass of Blue Moon beer to cut the heat.

“It makes people sweat… It’s one of those things that you feel like your mouth is on fire, and then you feel like you’ve somehow extinguished that fire, and then you have this desire to go back to the fire again, you know? So, it’s a really good pairing in that sense.”

So… dinner that makes you sweat, anyone? Explaining the draw towards attempting to take on the world’s spiciest curry, the chef says that people love a challenge.

Advertisement

“People also derive more pleasure from pain than I ever thought was possible,” Vivek laughed.

MOON & PEPPER INDIAN FOOD EXPERIENCE

But the Bollywood Burner isn’t the only dish on the menu. Moon & Pepper takes diners on a four-course adventure through different regions of India.

“So, you will be able to experience the entire depth and breadth of ingredients and flavours,” Singh explained, adding that the menu also includes an authentic, traditional, subtle dish from Rajasthan, a dish inspired by the eastern region of Calcutta, and another taking inspiration from rustic game cooking.

“We are heroing spices. We are heroing ingredients. We are heroing stories and regions,” he continued. “Then in the middle of this journey, you will also have a dish which makes an appearance as a side dish. This is the dish of The Bollywood Burner for those who dare to try it.”



Those interested in checking out Moon & Pepper can register on OpenTable – and heads up, it’s totally free. Registration opens on Sept. 16, and you can be notified when reservations open by signing up here.