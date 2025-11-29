Inside Toronto’s new Mystik Cafe, the first reptile coffee shop in North America

What to know Located in Kensington Market, Mistik Cafe houses more than 60 reptiles, offering viewing and guided interaction experiences designed to promote education and animal respect.

Owners Millie Tang and Jackie Lin were inspired by a similar spot in Japan and created a new experience in Toronto.

Guests can choose between tiered packages, from quick peek-ins to hour-long visits with interactive moments, drinks and even a polaroid photo.

Alongside its reptile encounters, the cafe serves locally sourced drinks and pastries and plans to offer workshops like build-your-own mini vivariums.

North America’s very first reptile cafe has just opened in Toronto, promoting animal respect, education, great drinks, and a heartwarming experience.

Launching its soft opening on Nov. 16, Mystik Cafe offers an experience like no other shop in the city. Its customers pay it a visit for much more than its locally-sourced coffee and refreshing drinks, but also to meet cold-blooded animals.

Owners Millie Tang and Jackie Lin tell Now Toronto that they first decided to launch the idea after they visited a similar cafe while on a trip in Japan. Since then, the two decided to unite their interests with an entirely new experience for Torontonians.

“We hope to bring this uniqueness, or the great experience we had [in] Japan, and just if we can bring that kind of energy into Toronto, making it a very unique spot for people who want to go out on dates, or if they want to have a special celebration,” Tang said.

The shop is located at the heart of Toronto’s Kensington Market on 56C Kensington Ave., which the owners felt was the perfect location for the unique experience.

“We find that Kensington Market is the perfect fit for Mystik Cafe. We’re all from very diverse backgrounds, as you can see from my team, and also these unique animals, we want people to really get to know them. And Toronto is a very multicultural [place] itself,” she added.

The two owners first met in a motorcycle group in Toronto, where they found that they shared another interest in common: a love for reptiles.

According to Tang, even before launching the project, they both had a special eye towards the cold-blooded creatures, even having them as pets in their house. Now, they hope their innovative experience will entertain Toronto visitors, while also teaching them about the animals and how to treat them with respect.

CURIOSITY, COMPASSION, AND CALM INTERACTION

This unique cafe houses over 60 reptiles in store, from turtles to lizards to snakes, allowing visitors to watch and interact with the animals.

The animals stay in a separate area in the cafe, inside their own enclosures, which are specially crafted by Lin to fit each of their specific needs, from the available space to the level of humidity.

“Even though English isn’t his first language, [Lin] knows how to talk to these animals…He has always been very creative. He likes to play around with different kinds of materials or with art,” she said.

“Jackie [Lin] wanted to mimic the real kind of natural habitat that provides the best care for these animals and make them live in a place that is stress free,” she said.

The shop offers options where visitors can watch animals through enclosures and even interact and touch some of them. The experience aims to teach visitors about reptile species and encourage them to interact responsibly with them.

“A lot of people think that reptiles are supposed to be kept to themselves, or [that] we can’t really touch them or feel them. But that’s actually not true, because some of the reptiles, such as our bearded dragons or our blue-tongued skinks, can act like dogs. They have dog-like personalities, so they enjoy actually being with other guests.”

The cafe also counts a few animal ambassadors, who are experts with several years of experience working with reptiles, and assist with taking care of the animals in store, managing interaction with guests, and answering any questions about them.

Tang explains that the interactive experiences are also limited to ensure that the creatures’ well-being remain a priority, allowing them to stay unbothered and free to hide in the enclosures’ many hideout spots if they feel stressed or show any resistance interacting with guests.

“We want to make sure that all of our guests are more educated as they want to learn more about these reptiles, and also that all of our animal residents are safe [and] are in good hands. So, we’re very, very proud to say that we have a really good team going on,” she said.

“I hired these people not just based on their experience or expertise, even though they have that, but also based on the passion we can see behind this.”

For those looking to pay the shop a visit, Tang recommends keeping an eye out for hers and Lin’s personal favourite: the Jackson’s Chameleons, an intriguing species with three horns, or the spiny-tailed lizard, who loves a crowd.

Packages to visit the animals include:

A 15-minute Sneak Peak Pass, which is walk-in only, for $16;

A 30-minute Wonder Pass to explore the jungle for $26;

A 1-hour Sips & Senses pass for $31, which includes interactions with animals and one drink;

The Ultimate Mystik Experience, which includes an 1-hour visit with interactive moments, a drink, and a polaroid photo with your favourite animal for $36.

A WELL-ROUNDED EXPERIENCE

The owners envision the cafe to be a fulfilling and chill experience out in the city, where residents can have a calm interaction with the animals, followed by a delicious stop at the cafe for some coffee, refreshments and treats.

Made with locally-sourced ingredients, the shop carries all sorts of classic and signature treats for coffee lovers, from americanos and cappuccinos to a killer strawberry cream latte and maple syrup latte. In anticipation for the winter, the cafe is also releasing some holiday-themed drinks, including a biscoff latte and the pepperminty Secret Santa Latte.

“Usually people get their drinks and food after they finish the whole experience…After they’ve explored the entire jungle, they come out, and then they can grab a drink or a nice pastry, and they can share about their experiences. We think by combining these two, it’s the perfect place,” Tang said.

The owner says the shop will also soon be offering hands-on workshops to guests, including one where they can build their own mini vivarium, which she says could make a perfect decor piece or even a holiday gift.

