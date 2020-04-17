NOW What episode 7: How Toronto realtors are weathering the pandemic

× Expand NOW What podcast

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted reality as we know it, with entire nations going into isolation in an attempt to flatten the curve of infection and reduce the impact on our health-care systems. It's the right thing to do, but we're all feeling a little cut off at from one another at the moment.

Here at NOW, we're in the same situation – scattered around the city, working from home and still trying our best to make some connections with each other and our readers. And that's where our new podcast comes in: NOW What, hosted by senior film writer Norm Wilner, is here to explore the ways in which Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus.

Last week, culture writer Rad Simonpillai talked to Toronto realtors Odeen Eccelston and Meray Mansour and mortgage broker Stephen Parks about the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced into the real-estate market. Well, “uncertainty” is putting it delicately; maybe “throwing the entire system off its axis” would be more appropriate.

Or maybe it isn’t, since one week later the landscape is … adjusting. Norm and Rad reconvene the panel to see where things are, and to talk about where they might be going.

New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

×

@nowtoronto