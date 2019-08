In photos: Toronto Caribbean Carnival 2019 grand parade

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

The 52st annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival culminated with the Grand Parade on August 3. Masqueraders took over Lakeshore West in feathered costumes alongside floats and trucks with DJs and performers. This year, we played mas with Dream Carnival, the new band profiled in our cover story last week. Check out photos below.

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

× Expand Samuel Engelking Toronto Carnival 2019

@nowtoronto