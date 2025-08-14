The application deadline for a new program supporting emerging and early-career South Asian artists in Canada is quickly approaching.

The South Asian Music Accelerator (SAMA) is a new program organized in collaboration between ArtHaus Community, Coalition Music and Canada’s Music Incubator. The program provides an artist-driven approach to professional development for South Asian artists in Canada who are in the early stages of their careers.

The founders of SAMA were inspired by the plethora of talented artists within South Asian communities. While music from artists within these communities is quickly gaining global popularity, artists say that the existing infrastructure to support them is insufficient. Enter SAMA, aiming to bridge the gap between South Asian culture and the music industry.

Co-founder Ninad Tripathi says his own experiences coming to Canada as an international student helped inform the development of SAMA.

“I came here as a student in 2014 and got started in the music industry with no prior experience, and I was kind of just trial-and-erroring things for a while,” Tripathi told Now Toronto.

He explained that artists who are going through the immigration process find themselves in a silo where they are not connected to the wider Canadian music industry.

“I mean, going through the pains of not having access to funding or things like that until you get your PR or certain immigration documents,” he explained. “I was looking back at my own experience, and thinking to myself, there’s a whole constituency of the country here which is just missed because everything exists in different silos and they’re not connected.”

SAMA aims to bridge this gap by bringing together different industry experts and resources.

Tripathi says he believes, with the right support and infrastructure, Toronto could become a major location for South Asian artists.

“It’s kind of becoming a hub outside of the Global South, I feel like… it could be like what country music was to Nashville, or Latin music was to Miami,” he explained.

“I feel like Canada is already becoming that to South Asian music, and there’s just a little bit of work needed on the infrastructure and industry side for that to happen.”

SOUTH ASIAN MUSIC INCUBATOR

The program promises to help participants build core skills while learning about the business of music, covering elements like branding, media training, marketing, funding, and industry pathways.

The accelerator will include networking opportunities with mentors, key industry professionals and creatives from across the South Asian diaspora, like international music executive Ikky, who is serving as an ambassador for the program.

Participants can also look forward to gaining visibility through curated showcases and having the opportunity to join a growing national network of artists and professionals dedicated to equity and cultural representation.

Entering its inaugural year, SAMA will begin with online sessions on Oct. 19 and 28, as well as Nov. 2, while a series of in-person workshops will be hosted in Toronto from November 4-8.

Participants based outside of the Greater Toronto area will have the cost of their travel and accommodations covered for the duration of the in-person sessions. Catering and a daily food allowance will also be provided, while artists will receive an honorarium recognizing their time and contributions.

The program is encouraging applications across all genres, languages, and identities connected to the South Asian diaspora. Organizers say the incubator acknowledges the complexity of the South Asian label, intentionally carving out space for artists across regions, traditions, and personal journeys.

Applications close on Aug. 15, 2025, at 11:59 PM PST. You can apply here.