‘Such a monumental moment,’ Toronto filmmaker Jamal Burger to debut at TIFF with film about Michelin-starred chef Masaki Saito

A Toronto filmmaker is making his directorial debut at TIFF, with a raw, behind-the-scenes documentary on a world-renowned sushi restaurateur right here in the city.

Jamal Burger is no stranger to the lens, known for his years of work as a photographer in the city. But this September, his first co-directed feature-length film, Still Single, an energetic and candid look into the hectic life of two-star Michelin chef Masaki Saito, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Burger describes the feeling of his first major project hitting the big screen as “surreal.”

“I don’t think that being in TIFF will hit me until I’m there,” he said to Now Toronto.

“It means a lot to me. To see a film that I contributed to play at the film festival, to be a part of such a monumental moment in the film festival’s history… the younger kid in me is smiling ear to ear.”

Co-directed with Jukan Tateisi, the film strays away from the polished look often associated with culinary documentaries. Instead, it dives into the contradictions, chaos, and charisma that define Saito’s world both inside and outside the walls of his celebrated Toronto restaurant, Sushi Masaki Saito.

Still Single is more than just an ode to culinary excellence; it’s a dive into a complex and often unpredictable life. Saito, the only Michelin two-star chef in Canada, is recognized not only for his precision with high-end omakase but also for the bold approach he brings to both his cuisine and his personal life.

Having trained in Japan since childhood before being recruited to Toronto from New York City, Saito has redefined fine dining in Canada. The film traces his journey from his humble roots to the meticulous artistry of his Toronto kitchen and the high-stakes, high-pressure environment that surrounds it.

Saito’s story is anything but conventional, something that Burger says he can relate to deeply.

Born and raised in Toronto, the visual storyteller first garnered attention for his documentary-style street photography, often focusing on sports, urban life, and underrepresented communities. Burger is also the founder of The Kickback Foundation, a non-profit that works to uplift inner-city kids, while also teaching them lessons about empowerment and responsibility. His perspective is one shaped by empathy, curiosity and an unrelenting love for the city, all qualities that echo throughout Still Single.

“What inspired me when I started this project with Saito is like, here’s a man who’s not even from Toronto, who is deeply committed to elevating this part of Toronto with respect to his craft,” Burger explained to Now Toronto.

“In my own right, I hope to do the same for young kids who don’t come from much, people who don’t come from much, Black filmmakers who don’t come from much, who want to share with the world.”

Burger says putting Still Single together was a two-year project, one where he immersed himself in Saito’s day-to-day life. Besides the delicious food that he got to eat in real time, what struck him the most about the chef was his extreme honesty throughout the process, a trait that Burger felt compelled to showcase in his filmmaking.

“When you think of anyone who’s at the highest in their category of work, whether it be food, film, architecture, [or] sport, at the end of the day, these are just human beings. So what struck me the most was the human that he was and the human that he shows up in the world as… It’s still very true to him,” he explained.

From his beginnings in Japan to his work in the downtown core, Burger captures Saito not just as a chef, but the fully-formed ecosystem he has created, including suppliers, staff, family, and the emotional toll of balancing it all. His venture for opportunity took him across the world, and Burger says that viewers should leave inspired by the bold leap.

“There are things that you have to leave behind when you see a bigger vision,” Burger said.

“You have to step outside of the world you grew up in to explore and step into a world that may not be as accessible to people that like look and come from the same situation as you, but it’s possible to enter if you show up honest, truthful, transparent, and you have a commitment to the space you intend to answer.”

While the project marks Burger’s first venture into feature filmmaking, it surely won’t be his last. With hopes of leaning into more stories involving humanity, his debut TIFF appearance represents not just a milestone, but a turning point, one that cements him as one of the city’s most exciting emerging voices in visual storytelling.

“I’m hoping to tell another human story,” he said.

“I think we did a really good job at telling a human story in a space where it’s typically a food story. And now I’m like, who are the humans that I have access to, who are the humans I care deeply for, and who are the humans that inspire me? It’s going to be so fun and exciting to lean into something that is close to my heart.”

Still Single will have its world premiere at TIFF on Sept. 5, followed by a cross-Canada theatrical release in November.



