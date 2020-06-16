NOW What episode 27: We're not ready to reopen child care

× Expand NataliaDeriabina / iStock / Getty Images Plus Child care daycare

The pandemic isn’t over, but things are reopening anyway. Last week, the government of Ontario announced the province's child care centres could reopen on June 12th so long as they put “strict safety and operational requirements in place, similar to the safety guidelines required for emergency child care centres.”

But child-care advocates say that’s easier said than done, and as of today many centres are still in the process of implementing the mandated procedures and protocols, and are nowhere ready to open back up.

In today’s episode, Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care policy coordinator Carolyn Ferns joins us to discuss why child care centres are playing catch-up with the government's new policy - and why it isn't just a problem at the provincial level.

