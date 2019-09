by Robert Chafe (Factory/Artistic Fraud of Newfoundland). Inspired by the true story of John Lien and his death-defying work of saving whales trapped in fishing nets off Newfoundland's coast. Previews Nov 20, opens Nov 21 and runs to Dec 8, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2 pm. $25-$50.

factorytheatre.ca/2019-20-season/between-breaths