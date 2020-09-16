Patrick Cruz

Mga balakid sa bukang liwayway (obstacles at dawn), a collection of three video works that attempts to unpack the contradictions and nuances of being a settler-immigrant, a participant and observer of our late capitalist system and an artist living and working in a climate of drastic change. The title of the exhibition refers to the waking challenges met within our daily lives as obstacles are presented and experienced as soon as we open our eyes. Dawn is also the demarcation that marks the beginning of twilight before sunrise, a transitional moment in which the sun is about to kiss the earth. Oct 3-Nov 14. Noon-5 pm, Thu-Sat.