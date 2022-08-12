Hugh’s Room Live concert at 3030 Dundas West. October 20 at 8 pm. $25 (livestream $10). showpass.com

JUNO Award-winning artist Sammy Jackson is an emerging Jamaican-Canadian singer- songwriter recognized for her distinct sound, fusing elements of Jazz, R&B and Pop. Growing up, she regularly found opportunities to perform and develop as a musician, which led her to pursue a Bachelor of Music in Performance specializing in Jazz Voice from the University of Toronto.