Sammy Jackson

Aug 12, 2022

Sammy Jackson

Hugh’s Room Live concert at 3030 Dundas West. October 20 at 8 pm. $25 (livestream $10). showpass.com

JUNO Award-winning artist Sammy Jackson is an emerging Jamaican-Canadian singer- songwriter recognized for her distinct sound, fusing elements of Jazz, R&B and Pop. Growing up, she regularly found opportunities to perform and develop as a musician, which led her to pursue a Bachelor of Music in Performance specializing in Jazz Voice from the University of Toronto.

Additional Details

Location Address - 3030 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON, M6P 1Z3

Event Price - $10-$25

Date And Time

Thu, Oct 20th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

3030 Dundas West

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

