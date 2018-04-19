Bar Volo is coming back

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana Julian Morana (above) pours a pint at Birreria Volo. The Morana family's original beer joint, Bar Volo, will soon be returning to the Yonge and Wellesley area.

Bar Volo, long known as Toronto's best beer bar before it shut down in October 2016, finally has a new location.

Daily Hive reports that the new Volo is set to go in at 17 St. Nicholas (at Phipps). Yorkville-adjacent craft beer heads will no doubt be rejoicing that the new space is just around the corner from its original haunt at Yonge and Isabella, which was forced out to make way for a new condo development.

Originally, the Volo team had announced a new home at 582 Church, a sprawling mansion that previously played home to a series of bars and restaurants. Tomas Morana, part of the family behind Volo, confirmed to NOW earlier this year that the Church location fell through sometime in 2017; that space is now being earmarked for geek bar Storm Crow Manor.

No opening date has been announced for the new Volo, but the Morana fam (who also operate sister bar Birreria Volo on College and run the Cask Days beer festival) will likely be kept busy until then.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco