Grape Witches taking over Milk Glass space

× Expand Arden Wray / Grape Witches

Dundas West gallery and event space Milk Glass shut its doors in November, but it looks like the spirit of the space will live on thanks to its new tenants: Grape Witches.

You may know the natural wine curation team of Nicole Campbell and Krysta Oben from their popular series of wine events, the bottle lists at Paris Paris, Nice Nice and Favorites, or their brand-new importing biz Grape Witch Imports – but this is the first time they've had a spot all to themselves.

"It is with great joy that we share we are opening a Grape Witches HQ in the late summer of 2020," Oben and Campbell wrote on Instagram. "This will be a place to welcome you for events, host winemakers and be the little natural wine shop of our goddamn dreams."

The space had initially been rented to someone else before Milk Glass's owner Kelly Wray offered them a chance to take over the lease earlier this year. "It is pretty insane to build our first store in the middle of a pandemic, but we are so excited for the future and can’t wait to see you there, even if it’s just for quick pickups for the first few months," they wrote.

While the space won't be a traditional wine bar – "there are so many great ones like Paris Paris and Midfield close by," the team tells NOW – the space will serve as a multi-purpose bar, event space and store.

"We'll be often – we hope! – as a cool natural wine bar offering specialty things."

Read the full announcement post below:

@nataliamanzocco