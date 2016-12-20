Bellwoods Brewery's second location is now open

× Expand bellwoodsbrewery.com Bellwoods Brewery's new production facility and tasting room at 20 Hafis Rd., near Keele and Lawrence, is open for business.

Life just got a lot more exciting for North York beer nerds: Ossington's busy, beloved Bellwoods Brewery has finally completed the first leg of its expansion. Their 20 Hafis Rd. facility, near Keele and Lawrence, started pouring samples and selling bottles on Saturday.

Instead of focusing on the hospitality and eats that make the original Ossington location such a popular hangout, the Hafis facility will largely be used for production, with the space dominated by 10 tanks and a specially imported bottling line from Europe that should allow them to cap off bottles of brew at an impressive pace.

But what should really interest the locals is the bottle shop, where a full range of Bellwoods brews will be available to go, and a tasting room, where visitors can sample 8 oz. and 12 oz. pours, and maybe even chat with the brewers themselves, Bellwoods' Carmen Vicente writes in a blog post.

× Check out this #fridaybottles Bounty! Our strong porter with coconut and vanilla, and batch 11 of Farmageddon (barrel aged wild farmhouse ale) are hot off the press today! A photo posted by Bellwoods Brewery (@bellwoodsbeer) on Dec 16, 2016 at 1:46pm PST

In the meantime, construction continues (very slowly) on Bellwoods' long-awaited third facility, a massive industrial space at Davenport and Dupont. Until then: Stock up and drink at home!

