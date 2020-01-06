Globe Bistro closes after 13 years on the Danforth

× Expand Globe Bistro

Just a few days after news broke that the Tulip Steakhouse closed due to a rent increase, another long-running east-end joint has also called it quits.

Globe Bistro at Broadview and Danforth, known for its all-local menu and rooftop patio, served its last meal on New Year's Eve after 13 years in business.

"Instead of renewing our lease for another 5 years, we have decided that it is time to move on," owner Ed Ho wrote on Instagram in a passionate farewell post, adding that New Year's Eve service would be their last.

"To our valued and dedicated suppliers, we could not have done this without you. We have lived your struggle with the seasons, the elements, the distribution and the competition from factory farms and wineries at home and abroad."

"Our clients do care. Do not give up the fight. We will get back to where eating and drinking locally is normal for everyone, not just a novelty."

Read Ho's full post below:

@nataliamanzocco