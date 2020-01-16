Imanishi just expanded to the east end

× Expand Imanishi Basement Bar

Imanishi Japanese Kitchen is one of the most unexpected Japanese restaurants to open in Toronto in recent memory, and certainly one of the coolest. With a mandate to recreate some of the foods he'd eat on an average night at mom-and-pop joints in Japan, Sori Imanishi made ground pork-filled ramen and corn kernel tempura into runaway hits at his Dundas West kitchen.

Now, there's even more of Imanishi to go around, with the original's low-key vibe extended to a brand-new watering hole in Cabbagetown; suitably, it's in the home of what was once another Japanese restaurant, and located below one of the best izakayas in the city.

Imanishi Basement Bar opened quietly a few weeks ago at 193 Carlton, inside the former home of Jugemu; Zakkushi occupies the space upstairs. Though booze has never been an afterthought at the original Imanishi, the spinoff is decidedly more of a bar than a restaurant, with options ranging from a broad sake selection to novel cocktails like a tomato Chu-hai, plus beers from Godspeed and Burdock. They're even teaming up with Toronto sake distributor That's Life for special one-off tastings.

On the food side, things are kept pretty limited to light snacks. Expect a daily sashimi option, Japanese pickles, and one-pot dishes like oden. No word on whether there's a deep-fryer on the premises for corn tempura purposes.

@nataliamanzocco