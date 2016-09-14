Inside Tabule's new fast-casual spot in the Canary District

× Expand Natalia Manzocco A smorgasbord of eats at Souk Tabue, including beet and red pepper-walnut dips, saj pita stuffed with veggies and labneh, and the impressive Full Souk platter (centre).

Souk Tabule never would have existed if it hadn’t been for one persistent real-estate company.

As the Pan Am Games were preparing to descend on what is now the Canary District, LiveWorkLearnPlay was thinking about what could move in once the Americas’ athletes left.

LWLP began courting some of the city’s boldface names in food and hospitality, and Tabule, the universally beloved Middle Eastern restaurant with locations in Leslieville and midtown, was one of them. (Others successfully brought on board for the area: Sukhothai and Tori's Bakeshop.)

× Expand Natalia Manzocco The front counter features coffee (including their signature cardamom lattes) and pastries to go.

“They had a big open house for VIPs, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is a really cool neighbourhood.’ And then I said no,” laughs Diana Sideris, who co-owns Tabule with her husband, chef Rony Goraichy. With the Leslieville restaurant thriving just a three-minute drive away, she was wary of potentially splitting her customer base in half.

“But I would drive right by here every day to get to the store on Queen from my house,” she said. “So I kept on driving and driving, and I got to thinking, ‘This area is going to be great, and it’s going to kill me that I was asked but declined.’”

Her solution was Souk, a modern, cheerful takeout shop that features many of the same staples – moist falafel and plates of addictive hummus, labneh and baba ghannouj – as the flagship restaurant a few minutes east.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Pulled chicken on "dirty rice" is one of the most popular entrees.

The new format allowed Sideris to play with some new menu items – and cross a few things off her restaurant bucket list. Customers had been asking for years to buy Tabule’s house-made hot sauce and spice blends. Now, in a charmingly staged little pantry area at the front of the shop, you can. (Right next to it is the espresso machine, where – glory be – you can finally get their signature cardamom lattes to go.)

Another long-held ambition for Sideris: brunch.

“I wanted to do brunch for 10 years at Tabule, but my husband’s the chef, and he’s like, ‘I don’t want to work Sunday mornings,’” she says. Here you can get Middle Eastern dishes like shakshuka and fresh, elastic pita (baked on a concave saj grill) stuffed with labneh, cherry tomatoes and a generous dose of za’atar.

× Expand Natalia Manzocco The front "market" area features housemade hot sauce and spices to take home, along with other Middle Eastern staples.

There’s plenty of new stuff to discover on the lunch and dinner menus, too: muhamara, a mellow dip made of walnuts, harissa and red pepper; a richly magenta, sweetly herbal beet-and-tahini dip that Sideris calls “more of an acquired taste”; open-faced sandwiches that feature fried cod or shawarma piled on top of more of that warm flatbread.

Next is a liquor licence (making way for harissa Caesars and Lebanese mimosas, as well as craft beer), then a 45-seat patio.

After that? If all goes well, more Souks. “We’d like to do more, 100 per cent.” Sideris says. “I see a big future for fast-casual.”

× Expand Natalia Manzocco Shakshuka, eggs cooked in tomato sauce, is featured on the new all-day Middle Eastern breakfast menu.

494 Front East, at Bayview, 416-583-5914, tabule.ca.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco