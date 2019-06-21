The 35 best Summerlicious 2019 menus

Summerlicious 2019 is almost here — the city's annual prix fixe promo runs July 5 to 21, and reservations are officially open. We combed through all 194 participating restaurants and made our picks for the top 35 dining destinations this season. (For the full list, head over to the Summerlicious website.)

7 Numbers (Eglinton)

This north-end classic is offering a $33 dinner menu featuring owner "Mama" Rosa's renditions of bass filet with endive and radicchio, rigatoni alla barese and rabbit cacciatore. (Menu / call 416-322-5183)

Amano Pasta

The low-key spot in Union Station has an array of pastas available for $23 at lunch and $33 at dinner, including cavatelli with arugula pesto and walnuts or orecchiette with octopus. (Menu / reservations)

Auberge Du Pommier

Always a 'Licious mainstay, O&B's north-end French bistro has $33 lunch and $53 dinner menus featuring anise-cured salmon, flat-iron steak with broccolini and Pacific sole with smoked mussel broth. (Menu / reservations)

Bacchanal

A new Summerlicious arrival, this modern French spot off Queen West is offering a $53 dinner slate with that includes steak frites, sea bream a la plancha with Romesco sauce and crepes Suzette with foie gras. (Menu / reservations)

Bar Buca (Eglinton)

Another brand-new addition to the Summerlicious roster, Buca's northernmost outpost is doing $23 lunch and $33 dinner menus with pea and pancetta risotto, deep-fried smelts (a must-order for seafood lovers) and pizza with scamorza cheese and wild leeks. (Menu / walk-in only)

Biff's Bistro

Classic French and American dishes feature prominently on Biff's $28 lunch and $43 dinner menus: A French onion burger, a jambon beurre baguette with frites and slow-poached rainbow trout. (Menu / reservations)

Bymark

Mark McEwan's Financial District eatery has both lunch ($33) and dinner ($53) prix-fixe menus this time around; options include 48-hour sous vide brisket, ahi tuna tartare and pan-seared halibut with herb gnocchi. (Menu / reservations)

Cafe Boulud

Daniel Boulud's Four Seasons bistro is always a popular Summerlicious destination. This season, the $33 and $53 menus feature halibut en persillade with potato puree, a tomato stracciatella with duck prosciutto and bavette with a classic French onion sauce. (Menu / reservations)

Canoe

If you don't have resos for this one already, they're probably gone, but just in case: For $33 at lunch and $53 at dinner, you can dine on Tamworth pork jowl, charcoal-miso-glazed albacore tuna or bucatini in gremolata on the 54th floor of the TD Centre. (Menu / reservations)

Carbon Bar

The Queen West spot gives BBQ a modern flair with its $43 dinner menu; offerings include lettuce wraps with kimchi and burnt brisket ends, a rib-and-brisket combo, or a seafood boil with Salt Spring mussels, littleneck clams and andouille sausage. (Menu / reservations)

Clay

Get to know the Food Dudes' new spot at the Gardiner museum with a $33 lunch menu from chef Bianca Azupardo that includes Fogo Island fish and chips, ricotta gnudi in a roasted corn Alfredo sauce, and a prime beef burger with a malt vinegar aioli. (Menu)

Core

Here's one for the east-enders: This seasonally-driven Leslieville spot has a $43 dinner menu featuring duck done two ways, olive oil-poached steelhead trout and heirloom tomato salad. (Menu / reservations)

Diwan

Dig into a $33 lunch menu that includes watermelon Moroccan gazpacho, avocado-grapefruit salad and sumac and sesame-crusted tuna on the Aga Khan Museum's striking patio. (Menu / reservations)

F'Amelia

Cabbagetown's coziest Italian spot has a $43 dinner prix fixe that includes roasted pear salad with gorgonzola, osso buco, beef tartare with quail egg, and any of the restaurant's pizzas. (Menu / reservations)

Goa

Try out Hemant Bhagwani's latest spin on Indian food at Bayview Village with $23 lunch and $33 dinner menus. Options include Sriracha chili cauliflower, shrimp curry with okra and a jackfruit mushroom caldin. (Menu / reservations)

Hawthorne Food & Drink

This seasonal restaurant and social enterprise is doing $23 lunches and $33 dinners during Summerlicious. Menu items include grilled peach and mozzarella salad, golden tomato and corn soup and Ontario perch. (Menu / reservations)

Leña

Dine in style at Anthony Walsh's Latin American spot inside Saks Fifth Avenue. For $28 at lunch or $43 at dinner, guests can dine on albacore tuna tartare, mushroom empanadas, roast chicken with honey and olive or shaved lamb with chimichurri on a bun. (Menu / reservations)

Maple Leaf Tavern

Dig into Jesse Vallins' upscale pub food with a $43 prix fixe that includes their famous striploin cheeseburger (or a veggie version), pastrami smoked shortrib or sauteed trout. (Menu / reservations)

Miku

For $33 at lunch or $53 at dinner, diners can sample the joys of this upmarket sushi spot along the waterfront. On the menu: Baked sablefish and poached lobster tail, Alberta shortrib with foie gras and a selection of Miku's signature aburi sushi. (Menu / reservations)

Montgomery's

Queen West's fave all-Canadian, all-the-time eatery is a new addition to the Summerlicious roster this year. The $43 dinner menu includes crispy duck with mustard sauce, a veggie tart with herbs and vegetables grown in their rooftop garden, and handmade tagliatelle with pork sausage ragu. (Menu / call 647-748-4416 to reserve)

Museum Tavern

Patio lovers and cheeseburger fans both have a great reason to spring for the $23 lunches and $33 dinners at Museum Tavern — but you can also snag a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, a braised lamb tostada and sesame-ginger ahi tuna salad on that famous front terrace. (Menu / reservations)

Myato

If you haven't checked out this Korean gastropub, now's the time: Their Summerlicious dinner menu includes pan-fried scallops with chogochujang, chili rose linguini with squid and kalbi beef ssam, all at $33. (Menu / reservations)

Noce

Peep the recently-renovated dining room at this Queen West classic while diving into a $33 lunch menu or $53 dinner menu that features poached shrimp with grilled peaches, smoked black pepper fettuccine with lemon mascarpone and wood-fired Cornish game hen. (Menu / reservations)

Northern Maverick

The beer program, the food and the patio are all solid reasons to visit this Bathurst brewpub. On the docket for Summerlicious: A $23 lunch and $33 dinner that includes beer and cheese chowder, dry-aged chuck burger and buttermilk fried Ontario chicken. (Menu / reservations)

Oakwood Hardware

Back in action after a devastating fire, this cozy west-side spot is offering green chili-corn fritters, jerk burgers, 8 oz. striploin with chimichurri shrimp and sundried tomato agnolotti, all for $23 at lunch or $33 at dinner. (Menu / call 416-658-9898 for reservations)

ONE

Put your fanciest foot forward with the $33 lunch and $53 dinner at this Yorkville mainstay. On the Summerlicious menu: PEI beef carpaccio, sea bass with Tuscan kale, and beef short rib with carrot horseradish puree. (Menu / reservations)

Paese

Chow down on Italian staples made from veggies grown in Paese's garden, including an endive and radicchio salad, paccheri with sweet pea pesto, and mushroom "calamari". (Non-vegans: There's also housemade meatballs, branzino filet, and much more.) Lunch is $28; dinner is $43. (Menu / reservations)

Parcheggio

Bayview Village visitors have more than one Summerlicious option at their disposal: O&B's Italian spot Parcheggio is also getting in on the act. Their $28 lunch and $43 dinner menus include olive oil poached tuna conserva, a lamb meatball panino, brick-pressed cornish hen and more. (Menu / reservations)

Piano Piano

A new arrival to the Summerlicious squad: Victor Barry's beloved Harbord pizzeria. Sample from a huge menu ($28 lunch, $43 dinner) that includes no less than a dozen pizzas and pastas, plus entrees like roasted sea bass, grilled octopus and veal parm at dinner. (Menu / reservations)

Prohibition (Queen East)

Get yourself one of the city's best truffle mac and cheeses (or a house-smoked brisket sandwich, or a salmon ceviche, or pork shoulder steak with gochujang) for $23 at lunch or $33 at dinner. (Menu / reservations)

R&D

The $33 menu at this Spadina spot is full of creative modern Asian dishes: Sambal popcorn shrimp, tom yum mussels, tteokbokki with provolone and brisket with Sichuan peppercorns. (Menu / reservations)

Tabule (Yonge)

Tabule faithfully cranks out some of the city's best Middle Eastern, and Summerlicious lets you get it for a steal ($23 at lunch and $33 at dinner, to be exact). Your options include fried cauliflower with tahini, a kofta burger, seared halloumi salad, salmon kebabs, and more. (Menu / reservations)

Ufficio

Chef Ivana Raca's signature shaved oyster mushroom and asparagus salad, corn agnolotti and a number of exquisite seafood dishes all appear on the $28 and $43 Summerlicious menus at Ufficio. (Menu / reservations)

Wynona

This low-key Italian-influenced wine bar is getting in on the act with a $43 dinner menu that includes grilled brown-butter branzino, marinated Portuguese sardines with paprika oil and lemon, and Yukon Gold agnolotti with spring peas. (Menu / reservations)

Via Mercanti

You can't go wrong with pizza, and Via Mercanti's $23 lunch and $33 dinner menus have options to spare, including mozzarella-speck pizza balls, ricotta-stuffed dough rolls, and a stuffed-crust rapini rendition. (Non-pizza options include homemade seafood paccheri and roast chicken with panzanella.) (Menu / reservations)

