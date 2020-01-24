Toronto restaurants with Valentine's Day 2020 menus

Natalia Manzocco
Ascari Enoteca (Riverside)
The original location of Ascari has a $62 three-course prix fixe planned, though exact menu details are TBD. ascarienoteca.com
Cafe Boulud
Always a special-event staple, the Four Seasons spot has a $135 Valentine’s menu offered February 14-16. Options for your four courses include mushroom gnocchi, au poivre striploin and seared bluefin tuna. cafeboulud.com/toronto
Core
Leslieville lovers can check out two four-course menus – one chocolate-themed, one chef’s choice – for $75 per person at this locavore bistro. Wine pairings are extra. corerestaurant.com
CRU
Truffled roasted pumpkin, coq au vin and miso-glazed eggplant are all on the $79, six-course set menu at this downtown spot. (Veggie options are also available for each course.) crurestaurant.com
Dessert Lady Cafe
Mandy Kan (the former pastry chef of The Salt at The Ritz Carlton) has put together a five-course menu and dessert buffet set for February 14 and 15 at this downtown bakery-cafe. Early bird spots are $45 and $50 ($70 after February 3). dessertlady.ca
Drake Hotel
All of the Drake’s properties have a multi-course prix fixe menu ($42) on the go February 14 and 15. The mothership’s mains include a Baffin Island turbot, half roasted chicken and wild mushroom pappardelle. thedrake.ca/thedrakehotel
Drake Commissary
At the Drake’s Junction Triangle outpost, dig into baked halibut, smoked beef brisket and miso roast cauliflower, plus apps and dessert. thedrake.ca/drakecommissary
Drake One Fifty
Downtown at the Drake, the prix-fixe options include steak frites, black barley risotto with squash and mushrooms and black cod. thedrake.ca/drakeonefifty
F’Amelia
For their $69 menu (nice), this Cabbagetown Italian spot is offering four courses that range from oysters and crispy Brussels sprouts to lasagna, house-aged steaks and sea bass. famelia.com
Gladstone Hotel
The Gladstone’s $95 includes four courses (including braised rabbit and butternut squash risotto or beef tenderloin and shrimp), plus a complimentary glass of sparkling and live music. gladstonehotel.ca
Labora
Rob Bragagnolo’s Spanish spot is offering a four-course, $65 tasting menu. Details haven’t been released yet but each course will have three options to cover your loved one’s dietary needs. labora.to
Lula Lounge
Heat things up with two seatings of a dinner and tango peformance at Lula. On top of a la carte items, there’s also steamed mussels in Caribbean-spiced sauce, pan-seared duck breast and a dark chocolate espresso cake. Tickets are $77.29. lula.ca
Maple Leaf Tavern
From February 14 thru February 16, the Maple Leaf is offering a five-course menu for $70 per guest, as well as an a la carte menu of wood-grilled oysters, “aphrodisiac salad” with figs and champagne vinaigrette, surf and turf with short rib and lobster pierogi and a warm chocolate cake. mapleleaftavern.com
Momofuku Kojin
Always a hot ticket, Momofuku is extending V-Day all weekend long, with dinner from Thursday to Saturday ($110 per person) plus a lunch offering Friday ($65 per person). Both menus feature their signature corn flatbread with spiced honey and butter, bone-in striploin and fish sauce-laced crispy brussels sprouts, with extra options like oysters at dinner. kojin.momofuku.com
Petros82
Hotel X’s recently-retooled Greek restaurant has a three-course, $200-per-couple menu that features baked feta, black cod, Cornish game hen and loukoumades, plus complimentary sparkling wine and dessert wine. petros82.to
The Civic
The Broadview Hotel’s dining room has a $85 prix-fixe featuring oysters, side-striped prawns, grilled striploin and a chocolate torte. thebroadviewhotel.ca