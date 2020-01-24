Toronto restaurants with Valentine's Day 2020 menus

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Ascari Enoteca (Riverside)

The original location of Ascari has a $62 three-course prix fixe planned, though exact menu details are TBD. ascarienoteca.com

Cafe Boulud

Always a special-event staple, the Four Seasons spot has a $135 Valentine’s menu offered February 14-16. Options for your four courses include mushroom gnocchi, au poivre striploin and seared bluefin tuna. cafeboulud.com/toronto

Core

Leslieville lovers can check out two four-course menus – one chocolate-themed, one chef’s choice – for $75 per person at this locavore bistro. Wine pairings are extra. corerestaurant.com

CRU

Truffled roasted pumpkin, coq au vin and miso-glazed eggplant are all on the $79, six-course set menu at this downtown spot. (Veggie options are also available for each course.) crurestaurant.com

Dessert Lady Cafe

Mandy Kan (the former pastry chef of The Salt at The Ritz Carlton) has put together a five-course menu and dessert buffet set for February 14 and 15 at this downtown bakery-cafe. Early bird spots are $45 and $50 ($70 after February 3). dessertlady.ca

Drake Hotel

All of the Drake’s properties have a multi-course prix fixe menu ($42) on the go February 14 and 15. The mothership’s mains include a Baffin Island turbot, half roasted chicken and wild mushroom pappardelle. thedrake.ca/thedrakehotel

Drake Commissary

At the Drake’s Junction Triangle outpost, dig into baked halibut, smoked beef brisket and miso roast cauliflower, plus apps and dessert. thedrake.ca/drakecommissary

Drake One Fifty

Downtown at the Drake, the prix-fixe options include steak frites, black barley risotto with squash and mushrooms and black cod. thedrake.ca/drakeonefifty

F’Amelia

For their $69 menu (nice), this Cabbagetown Italian spot is offering four courses that range from oysters and crispy Brussels sprouts to lasagna, house-aged steaks and sea bass. famelia.com

Gladstone Hotel

The Gladstone’s $95 includes four courses (including braised rabbit and butternut squash risotto or beef tenderloin and shrimp), plus a complimentary glass of sparkling and live music. gladstonehotel.ca

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Labora

Rob Bragagnolo’s Spanish spot is offering a four-course, $65 tasting menu. Details haven’t been released yet but each course will have three options to cover your loved one’s dietary needs. labora.to

Lula Lounge

Heat things up with two seatings of a dinner and tango peformance at Lula. On top of a la carte items, there’s also steamed mussels in Caribbean-spiced sauce, pan-seared duck breast and a dark chocolate espresso cake. Tickets are $77.29. lula.ca

Maple Leaf Tavern

From February 14 thru February 16, the Maple Leaf is offering a five-course menu for $70 per guest, as well as an a la carte menu of wood-grilled oysters, “aphrodisiac salad” with figs and champagne vinaigrette, surf and turf with short rib and lobster pierogi and a warm chocolate cake. mapleleaftavern.com

× Expand Natalia Manzocco

Momofuku Kojin

Always a hot ticket, Momofuku is extending V-Day all weekend long, with dinner from Thursday to Saturday ($110 per person) plus a lunch offering Friday ($65 per person). Both menus feature their signature corn flatbread with spiced honey and butter, bone-in striploin and fish sauce-laced crispy brussels sprouts, with extra options like oysters at dinner. kojin.momofuku.com

Petros82

Hotel X’s recently-retooled Greek restaurant has a three-course, $200-per-couple menu that features baked feta, black cod, Cornish game hen and loukoumades, plus complimentary sparkling wine and dessert wine. petros82.to

The Civic

The Broadview Hotel’s dining room has a $85 prix-fixe featuring oysters, side-striped prawns, grilled striploin and a chocolate torte. thebroadviewhotel.ca

@nataliamanzocco