Stackt Market starts doing grocery delivery

Shipping-container market Stackt is now offering grocery delivery – the latest in a collection of businesses to pivot to offering groceries during the pandemic.

The service, which launched this past weekend, offers a number of grocery items and pre-created grocery boxes, as well as food, booze and other items from Stackt vendors.

Orders are on a click-and-collect basis, with pickup available curbside or as a drive-thru on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Grocery boxes – from the $13 "Marie Condo" to the $130 Leeroy Jenkins – feature produce, meats and dairy provided by distributor 100km Foods. There's also a la carte items, including cleaning items and the all-important baking supplies, plus a selection of alcohol items.

Meanwhile, vendors are contributing ready-to-heat pizzas (Conspiracy), beer (Belgian Moon), dim sum (Joybird) and comfort eats (Victor).

Currently, Stackt is donating pickup fees to The Stop. Visit Stackt's site for more info.

