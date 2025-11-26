Here are 7 Toronto-specific gifts you can get for lovers of the city this holiday

If there’s one thing Torontonians love more than complaining about Toronto, it’s proudly repping the city at every chance. And this season, the holidays are no exception.

From streetcar ornaments to raccoon plushies and hometown gear to local tours that turn residents into tourists, this year’s gift list is packed with presents that scream “Toronto” in the best way possible.

Here are seven Toronto-specific gifts that you can get for the city lovers in your life.

PRESTO Card

Did you know the average TTC rider can spend approximately $140 to $250 monthly, with transportation costs rising upwards of $3,000 each year? Worse if riders are switching between systems like GO Transit or other municipalities.

And that’s why this holiday season, you should put some ease into your favourite Toronto transit passenger’s life with a PRESTO Card, so they can tap and ride with ease. Purchase a card with loaded funds through authorized sales channels, including Shoppers Drug Mart, Fare Vending Machines, or prestocard.ca.

For more information on how to get a card, visit PRESTO’s website.

Raccoon Plush

What’s a better gift than Toronto’s unofficial mascot? Our mischievous, garbage-bin-cracking raccoons – complete with their little bandit masks – are practically part of the city’s brand at this point. And if you need proof of how deep the love runs, just look to Conrad, the raccoon who died on a downtown sidewalk and became an overnight viral icon, eventually earning his own heritage plaque from the City of Toronto.

This holiday season, gift your favourite Torontonian a soft, chaos-free version of the city’s most infamous creature with this raccoon plushie toy from Ontario Parks. It’s cute, cuddly, and guaranteed not to knock over your green bin.

Find more details on this plushie at Ontario Parks’ website.

TTC’s Connection Card Game

Transit agency TTC is giving a new meaning to connections. With two editions of the Connection Card Game – Friendship and Romance – this conversational card game is meant to get to know players on a deeper level and strengthen bonds. This is the perfect gift for a game night, date night, or even while aboard a subway train! Besides this game, the TTC Shop offers an array of collectables perfect for the Toronto transit fan, such as magnets, ugly sweaters and station signage.

To browse all items, head to the TTC Shop’s website.

Peace Collective

Step up your wardrobe game and stay warm this season with Peace Collective. This Toronto-based brand offers versatile styles for every occasion, from streetwear to sporty game-day gear, with many pieces rooted in national and local pride.

Looking for the perfect gift for a Blue Jays fan? Peace Collective has you covered with T-shirts, hoodies, and sweaters that let your loved ones cheer in style. Plus, every garment sold gives back to communities in need, so you can feel the spirit of giving in more ways than one. Shop in-person at one of their two Toronto storefronts or browse their full collection online.

For more details on Peace Collective, head to their website.

Scarborough Spots

With Scarborough Spots gear, you can wear your Toronto pride on your sleeve, literally. This east end-based brand hopes to redefine the often negative portrayals of Scarborough, with an apparel line rooted in local pride. Offering tons of gift ideas, from clothes to coasters to keychains, Scarborough Spots allows you to carry your roots on the go. Also committed to giving back, a portion of sales go to local charities and non-profit organizations in the district.

To browse the latest threads, check out Scarborough Spots’ website.

City Sightseeing Toronto Tour

Next stop: the CN Tower! You might have friends who live in Toronto, but have they really seen the city? Gift them a ticket for the hop-on hop-off double-decker bus tour, a two-plus-hour ride through the 6ix that can make even lifelong residents feel like tourists again.

They’ll uncover the stories and hidden gems behind major landmarks like Casa Loma, Yorkville, and the AGO, with the freedom to hop off and explore at any stop. It’s the perfect present for anyone who thinks they already know Toronto inside and out.

For details on ticket pricing, check out City Sightseeing Toronto’s website.

Spacing Store Ornaments

Give your holiday tree a true Toronto makeover with ornaments from the Spacing Store, the city’s unofficial hub for local charm. Whether it’s an adorable Blue Jays bird, a vintage TTC streetcar, a map of Ontario, adorable winter critters, or a raccoon, these ornaments celebrate the quirky, lovable details that make this city feel like home. They’re the perfect gift for any Torontonian who wants their holiday decor to rep the city as hard as they do!

For more information, visit the Spacing Store.