Toronto Halloween 2019 events: The best haunted houses, ghost walks and more

Halloween Haunt 2019 During the Halloween Haunt at Canada's Wonderland you'll encounter hundreds of roaming monsters.

The NoSleep Podcast

The Great Hall (1087 Queen West), October 10, 8 pm. $21.50. 19+. thenosleeppodcast.com

The NoSleep podcast was born out of the subreddit of the same name, a forum where aspiring Stephen Kings and Chuck Palahniuks post original horror stories. Hosted and produced by Toronto’s David Cummings, the podcast is an anthology of the scariest stories, narrated audiobook-style by a cast of voice actors. A live version of the podcast is currently touring through North America, and Cummings has said the show is akin to watching a radio drama, complete with sound effects and music.

Halloween Haunt

Canada’s Wonderland (1 Canada’s Wonderland), Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October. 7 pm-12 am. From $33.99. canadaswonderland.com

At the 15th annual Halloween Haunt, you’ll face hundreds of roaming gory monsters, nine nightmare-inducing mazes, live shows and spooky dance parties. New attractions for this year include a Gold Rush-themed scare zone with cursed townsfolk zombies, an LED dance show and a mentalist who specializes in chilling mind games.

Beverly Street Séance

Meet at Sin & Redemption (136 McCaul). Runs until November 30. 7:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 11:45 pm. $59.99-$66.66. jaymeswhite.com

If you’ve ever wanted to experience paranormal activity, mentalist Jaymes White will be your ghostly guide. Throughout October and November, White is conducting a séance at the George Brown House, the former home of the titular newspaper editor and politician. He died inside his home after a disgruntled employee shot him in the leg and the wound turned gangrenous. Over two hours, White will lead the intimate group through the old manor, conjuring otherworldly spirits who reveal themselves in terrifying ways. Technically the séance is all ages, but due to the “frightening nature of the experience”, White recommends participants be 18-plus.

Screemers

Better Living Centre (195 Princes’ Blvd). Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout October, 7 pm-12 am, and Tuesday, October 29-Saturday, November 2. From $34.95. screemers.ca

Usually the Better Living Centre in Exhibition Place hosts stuffy conferences, but throughout October it transforms into a massive haunted house bursting with monster-filled mazes, live shows and a fully-licensed vampire lounge. New this year is the Carnival of Carnage, a midway with a magic show, “freak show” and rides. Illusionist Massacre Matthews’s immersive stage show promises to leave you “speechless and bloody” – so maybe bring a poncho if you want to avoid fake bloodstains.

Legends of Horror

Casa Loma (1 Austin Terrace). Runs until October 31. 6 pm onwards. $40. legendsofhorror.ca

Classic horror characters like Dracula, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Phantom of the Opera and Frankenstein’s monster come alive at Casa Loma. Visitors will encounter more than 70 actors in elaborate mask and costumes as they walk through the grounds at their own pace.

Victorian Séance

Gibson House Museum Wednesday, October 30 and Thursday, October 31. 6:30-8 pm, 9-10:30 pm. $30. toronto.ca

Inside this 1850s farmhouse, learn all about Victorian-era death rituals from paranormal investigator and historian Stephanie Dumbreck. Using her expertise and some ghost-conjuring gadgets, she’ll attempt to contact otherworldly spirits lurking in the house.

The Haunting at Black Creek

Departs at Black Creek Pioneer Village (1000 Murray Ross Parkway). Runs until November 9. 18+. $49.99. hauntedwalk.com

While the Black Creek Pioneer Village tends to evoke memories of elementary school field trips, the open-air museum has fascinated paranormal enthusiasts for decades thanks to its grisly past. Led by local historians and storytellers, this lantern-lit walking tour teaches guests about the ill-fated investigation of the Half Way House and how it went terribly wrong. The folks behind this walk host others around the city, but they rate this one as their scariest.

Martino Manor Haunted House

Martino Manor (7 McIntosh). Runs until November 3. Doors at 7 pm. $19.99. 14+. martinomanor.com

Tucked behind Italian restaurant Mamma Martino’s is one of Toronto’s creepiest haunted houses. The terrifying house is rife with bloody corpses, zombies, evil nuns and other demonic creatures. If you can handle the house, head to the outdoor maze for more fun.

