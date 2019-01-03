J. Crew closing Eaton Centre store

× Expand Kathryn Gaitens Store - J Crew

Downtown shoppers: Time to stock up on colourful pants and whimsical jumpsuits. J. Crew, the beleaguered U.S. workwear chain, will be closing its Eaton Centre store (220 Yonge, at Dundas) in just a few short days.

Retail Insider reports that the 8,315-square-foot store, which boasts storefronts for both its men's and women's collections, will close its doors this coming Sunday, January 6. Merchandise has already been slashed to 70% off the lowest ticketed price, and photos posted online suggest most of the store has already been picked over.

RI adds that though the Eaton Centre location (which occupies a plum spot on the mall's top floor, where it tends to place its ritzier stores) was actually profitable, it's been a tough few seasons across the board for the brand, which has consistently been outshone by its sister chain Madewell (which, ironically, has no Canadian stores).

Aside from its uninspiring outlook in the U.S., the chain has closed its GTA locations at CF Fairview and CF Markville, as well as stores in Calgary, Ottawa and Edmonton, all within the past few years.

Some industry watchers speculate the brand will pull out of Canada entirely. Fellow lovers of big earrings and striped t-shirts: May I offer you a meme in this trying time?

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco