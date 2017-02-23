Mirvish Village: where are they now?

Honest Ed’s will have one last blow-out when the Centre for Social Innovation's Toronto For Everyone initiative takes over the shuttered bargain store and turns it into a giant art party before the site is redeveloped. Meanwhile, the tenants along nearby Markham Street that made up Mirvish Village said their goodbyes a month ago. Some have moved, some went online-only, others closed. Here’s where a few of them are now.

The Beguiling

The comic and graphic novel shop spent two decades on Markham and has moved into a slightly smaller space at 319 College, between Augusta and Spadina. beguilingbooksandart.com.

Black Rock Studio

Artist Catherine Carroll’s studio and showroom for handmade tiles has moved uptown to 1649 Eglinton, near Oakwood. blackrockstudio.ca.

Butler’s Pantry

A restaurant that spent a quarter-century on Markham, Butler’s Pantry closed there but still has a location at 371 Roncesvalles. butlerspantry.ca.

Coal Miner’s Daughter

The Canadian clothing boutique headed west to the Junction, opening a new shop at 3023 Dundas West. It also has a shop on Queen West near Trinity-Bellwoods Park and one at 87 Roncesvalles. coalminersdaughter.ca.

The Central

The decade-old restaurant and live-music venue is now closed, but owner Lucan Wai is shifting some programming to his other venue, Smiling Buddha, at 961 College. thesmilingbuddha.ca.

Gigi’s House of Frills

The go-to shop for vintage lingerie, bras, bed jackets and other retro unmentionables has reopened at 731 Dovercourt. gigishouseoffrills.com.

Green Iguana Glassworks

Darrell Dorsk has moved his store of frames and hand-blown glass objects, mica lamps, Voodoo flags and other curiosities to 948 Bloor West. 416-536-8655.

Hollywood Canteen

The movie memorabilia store has moved a few times since opening in the Beaches in 1980. After shutting the Markham store, it headed back east to 1841 Danforth. hcanteen.com.

Neurotica

The 25-year-old music shop started on Queen West before moving to Mirvish Village. Owner Scott Cramer has survived another gentrification situation and landed at 567 College. neurotica.ca.

The Rock Store

Toronto’s crystal healing centre has made a short journey to 154 Harbord – a bigger space than the old Markham spot that the owner has dubbed The New House of The Mother. ­therockstore.ca.

Starr Treatments

The natural health spa specializing in organic facials and body treatments ­moved around the corner to 567 Bathurst. starrtreatments.com.

Southern Accent

The 34-year-old Cajun restaurant is now located at 839 College, just east of Ossington, and seats 85. It also launched a new takeout service. ­southernaccent.com.

Suspect Video

The video store for cult film addicts shuttered its physical shop but plans to relaunch as online store that will sell Blu-rays, toys, books, magazines and more. suspectvideo.ca.

Victory Café

The English-style pub closed for good at the end of January, but the owners had already opened a new beer-focused spot, Crafty Coyote, at nearby 511 Bloor, at Borden. craftycoyote.ca.

Vintage Video

The place to buy out-of-print movies from the silent era through the 70s has reopened at 1298 Bloor West, east of Lansdowne. vintagevideocanada.com.

kevinr@nowtoronto.com | @kevinritchie