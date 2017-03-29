Shop at these Queen West stores on One Brave Night

× Expand Peace Collective Peace Collective's Ossington flagship store is supporting One Brave Night, which raises funds for CAMH.

On April 7, thousands of Canadians will be staying up late – possibly all night – to help raise awareness and break down the stigmas associated with mental illness. The third annual One Brave Night is a fundraiser for the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. More than $1.5 million has been raised, which has helped create three new youth clinics, test new treatment options and improve facilities at all of CAMH’s locations.

For the first time, a number of businesses near CAMH’s Queen West location are stepping up for the cause. Spending money at these retailers on April 7 will help further support One Brave Night fundraising efforts. We’ve broken down the participating businesses by deals and proceeds below:

Parlor Salon (6 Ossington)

From April 1 to 7, this minimalist men’s and women’s salon is offering Wella Luxe Oil treatments, which helps restore moisture to dry hair, for $10. All proceeds from these treatments will be donated.

Shinola (1000 Queen West)

The Detroit-based purveyor of leather goods, watches and high-end bicycles is donating 10 per cent of all sales on April 7.

Jimmy’s Coffee (15 Ossington)

At Jimmy’s Coffee’s Ossington location only, 50 per cent of drip coffee sales on April 7 is being donated.

Sekai Nail & Beauty Bar (968 Queen West)

Stop in at Sekai for a manicure, pedicure, waxing, facial, massage or eyebrow threading treatment on April 7 and stuff their donation jar with change.

Crywolf (91 Ossington)

The apparel and accessories store will host a late-night shopping event on April 7 with 20 per cent of purchases donated.

Academy of Lions (64 Ossington)

The fitness studio is hosting a two-hour MetCon & Mobility class, a style of cross-fit involving bodyweight, dumbbells, kettlebells and more, on April 7 at 7:30 pm. Join Academy of Lions’s team roster by donation to reserve a spot. The fitness class will be followed by an after party with live DJ and refreshments.

Peace Collective (131 Ossington)

The homegrown clothing brand best known for their "Home is Toronto" slogan is donating all proceeds from community events during March and April.

Pursuit OCR (444 Dufferin)

The indoor obstacle course training gym is hosting a special event on April 7 where donations will be collected. Last year, Pursuit OCR organized an all-night that included karaoke, board games, yoga, obstacle courses and more.

Barber & Co (89 Ossington)

On April 7, fill the donation jar at the hip barbershop in support.

Yogaspace (148 Ossington)

All proceeds from Kathryn Beet’s April 3 all-levels vinyasa yoga class will be donated.

michelled@nowtoronto.com | @michdas