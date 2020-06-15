Canada's Drag Race announces celeb guests

× Expand Canada's Drag Race judges Stacey McKenzie, Brook Lynn Hytes and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Canada's Drag Race will feature a few familiar faces, in addition to the 12 previously-announced queens taking part in the first-ever season.

The brand-new Canadian answer to RuPaul's Drag Race will welcome a number of celeb guests from Canada and beyond, including actors, musicians and reality TV stars, when the show premieres this summer.

Drag Race fans will be happy to see core judge Michelle Visage pop by to give her trademark tough love to Canadian queens. Also from the TV sphere: Broadcaster Traci Melchor and past Project Runway Canada champ and fashion designer BIDDELL (aka Evan Biddell).

Actors and comics stepping into the judges' chair include Elisha Cuthbert (24), Tom Green (The Tom Green Show), Mary Walsh (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale) and Jade Hassoune (Shadowhunters). Synth-pop star Allie X will be appearing, as will singer/songwriter Deborah Cox.

A number of non-judge guests will also stop by throughout the season (though, this being Drag Race, we can assume some judging will take place.) That roster includes Drag Race UK queen Crystal, Canadian drag mainstay Michelle DuBarry, lifestyle gurus Colin and Justin, music producer RALPH, choreographer Hollywood Jade, photographer Matt Barnes, standup Sabrina Jalees, and actor Stefan Brogen.

The guest stars join the previously-announced core roster of judges, which includes season 11 Drag Race runner-up (and hometown queen) Brooke Lynn Hytes, Toronto fashion personality Stacey McKenzie and UnREAL star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

Canada's Drag Race also released the show's first full-length trailer – check it out below:

× Who will be the first to snatch the crown? Prepare to witness her-story. #CanadasDragRace premieres Thursday July 2 on @CraveCanada. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/DTyQZbineH — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) June 15, 2020

Canada's Drag Race premieres July 2 on Crave.

@nataliamanzocco