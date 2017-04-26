MERMAIDS (Ali Weinstein, Canada). 76 minutes. Rating: NNN

Mermaids are obviously a thing. Spectators flock to see women in tails perform live in aquariums, and the subculture of performers themselves is strong and committed. Ali Weinstein alights on several women - including trans Julz and abuse survivor Cookie - who are able to let go of their troubled pasts thanks to the empowering experience of putting on the tail.

There's also plenty of info about mermaid myths, especially their desire to become human, and about how performers make a living. Those swimmers are impressive, and sequences featuring their routines are very beautiful.

But despite the subjects' experiences, the film feels weirdly lightweight.

Apr 28, 9:30 pm, TIFF 1; Apr 29, 2:30 pm, Isabel Bader; May 1, 10:30 am, TIFF 4; May 5, noon, Scotiabank 7