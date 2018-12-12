Review: Mary Poppins Returns won’t make you miss Julie Andrews

MARY POPPINS RETURNS (Rob Marshall). 131 minutes. Opens Wednesday (December 19). See listing. Rating: NNN

At no point during Mary Poppins Returns did I miss Julie Andrews. Emily Blunt fills the iconic role fabulously, doing the rosy-but-stern bit with her comic and thoroughly delightful charm. Blunt’s performance pays homage while giving it her own special oomph.

Elsewhere, the movie doesn’t fare as spectacularly.

The sequel to Disney’s 1964 classic has Blunt’s Mary returning to London during the Depression era, finding her former charges Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael (Ben Whishaw) as adults. The latter is a recent widower with three kids who are far more mature than he and Jane were when Mary first appeared.

Mary’s adventures with the new kid litter involve whirling into a decorated china bowl (as opposed to diving into a painting), visiting a rotating house (as opposed to an apartment where people just float up to the ceiling) and dancing the night away with Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Jack and his lamplighter entourage (as opposed to chimney sweeps).

Though nothing here can upstage the original, most sequences are dazzling or distracting in their own right, with all the colourful flurries and décor a modern production afford. The music, though, is a disappointment, where even standout songs like A Cover Is Not The Book and The Place Where Lost Things Go don’t deliver anything catchy or quotable.

Most crucially, the paternal drama where Michael struggles with finances and loses sight of what matters is a total drag – neither as involving nor as convincing as what David Tomlinson’s grouchy George Banks brought to the table.

The movie feels hollow whenever it strays from the gravitational centre that is Blunt’s Mary, which is thankfully not often. That’s the character we’re here to fawn over, reminisce with and step in line for. She’s enough to leave everyone in a cheery disposition.

Oscar buzz

While Blunt could score a nomination for lead actress, look out for the film to compete primarily for craft prizes like costume and art direction.

