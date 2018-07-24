Review: Mission: Impossible – Fallout falls flat

× Expand Paramount Pictures Overlong sixth Mission: Impossible flick has us wondering if Tom Cruise should just let go.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT (Christopher McQuarrie). 147 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (July 27). See listing. Rating: NNN

For the last week or so, I’ve watched people react ecstatically to Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The sixth film in Tom Cruise’s bespoke action franchise – reshaped around its producer/star in 1996 from the bones of a beloved but barely-remembered 60s television series – has been received by critics and celebrity Twitter users alike as the reinvention of the action movie, a celebration of physical risk and practical stunt work.

And if that’s all that Fallout was, they’d be justified in their praise. But writer/director Christopher McQuarrie’s follow-up to his own Rogue Nation is really two movies. One of them is indeed an incredibly satisfying, preposterously outsized celebration of old-school action – and, perhaps, Cruise’s perpetual death wish.

But the other is an overlong, indifferently written franchise instalment that suggests the Mission: Impossible series – after six features and 22 years – should maybe just wrap things up.

Rogue Nation played as a sly greatest-hits collection while introducing Rebecca Ferguson’s British operative agent Ilsa Faust, who was not just the equal of Cruise’s Ethan Hunt but of his entire team; it was lean, it was smart and it was a great deal of fun. Fallout finds McQuarrie working overtime to craft a direct sequel that somehow places the previous film’s captured villain, the sneering Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), at the centre of a weaponized-plutonium crisis that threatens global stability.

There’s also a new threat, a mysterious string-puller called John Lark bent on remaking the world through mass murder, scaling up the activities of Lane’s malevolent Syndicate to their logical end point.

Really, though, it’s all just an excuse for Cruise and company to race through a series of elaborate set pieces in exotic locations, defying death (and physics) while clocks tick, trackers are planted and composer Lorne Balfe finds new ways to riff on Lalo Schifrin’s earworm theme music.

And while those set pieces – including a frantic two-stage vehicular chase through the streets of Paris, a foot race across London office buildings and a freaking helicopter duel in the mountains of Kashmir – are executed brilliantly, and photographed with striking clarity and invention by cinematographer Rob Hardy, the movie still feels like less than the sum of its parts – a machine built on the same startling betrayals and unexpected reversals that these movies always deploy to keep us off balance. You can enjoy the moments (and clearly, audiences are doing exactly that), but on balance it’s not as interesting or engaging a Mission: Impossible movie as the last three.

Maybe the supporting cast has grown too large to comfortably juggle; maybe Cruise, at 56, is just too old to play the role of the perpetual underdog, especially when he’s trading close-quarter blows with the likes of Ferguson, Henry Cavill and Yang Liang. Maybe the Mission: Impossible franchise has no place in the current political moment, where the threat of coordinated nuclear terrorism seems almost comforting as a worst-case scenario. (At no point does the IMF have to radically rethink their strategy in light of a cranky presidential tweet, for example.)

Or maybe Brian De Palma had the right idea when he brought the first film in at 110 minutes. Maybe it’s just that simple.

normw@nowtoronto.com | @normwilner