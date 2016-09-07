Manchester by the Sea

SPEC D: Kenneth Lonergan. U.S. 136 min. Sep 13, 6 pm, Princess of Wales; Sep 14, 11:30 am, Elgin. Rating­: NNNN

Lonergan pursues his specialty in complicated relationships in this powerful story of Lee (Casey Affleck, totally Oscar-worthy), a broken man forced to return to the site of his biggest mistake when his brother (Kyle Chandler) dies. When he learns that his edgy teenaged nephew (Lucas Hedges) has been made his ward, the two engage in a wrestling match of emotions.

Lonergan expertly constructs the story, slowly leaking out information, and crafts superbly authentic dialogue. A devastating scene between Lee and his ex (Michelle Williams) is one of the best written – and performed – sequences I’ve ever seen on film.