TIFF review: Human Capital

× Expand Human Capital, TIFF 2019

HUMAN CAPITAL SPEC D: Marc Meyers. U.S. Sep 10, 6 pm, Ryerson; Sep 11, 2:15 pm, Elgin; Sep 14, 9:30 am, Scotiabank 3. Rating: NNN

Human Capital is a drama that aims high – tackling risk, desire and secrets, using a narrative device that splits the story into three chapters with new POVs – but it leaves too many threads and characters unexplored.

Drew (Liev Schrieber) and his daughter Shannon (Maya Hawke) become entangled with the wealthy hedge fund couple Quint (Peter Sarsgaard) and Karen (Marisa Tomei), through investments and a mysterious hit-and-run.

Schrieber, Hawke and Tomei do fine jobs with the character arcs they’re given, but Human Capital could’ve been elevated with more Sarsgaard, and more Betty Gabriel. Fantastic in Get Out, Gabriel has little to do as Drew’s pregnant wife and therapist to troubled teen Ian (Alex Wolff).