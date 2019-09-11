TIFF review: The Vigil

× Expand Courtesy of TIFF The Vigil

THE VIGIL MM D: Keith Thomas. U.S. 88 min. Sep 11, 9:30 pm, Scotiabank 4; Sep 15, 4:30 pm, Scotiabank 2. Rating: NNN

Dark nights of the soul don’t get much darker than they do in The Vigil, a horror movie set in the Hasidic community of Brooklyn. And while there have been attempts to spin Jewish mythology into a spookhouse nightmare, they’re usually Dybbuk-based; writer/director Thomas has chosen a different monster for his feature debut. But that would be telling.

The Vigil centres on Yakov (Dave Davis), a former Hasid who’s left the community after a tragedy and is drawn back in when a friend offers him a night’s work as a shomer, standing watch over a body until it can be claimed in the morning. There are restless things in the house and it’s not long before Yakov’s simple duty becomes a trial by fire – or at least candlelight.

The Vigil doesn’t break new ground for supernatural horror, exactly; it’s your basic assortment of unnerving noises, jump scares and musical stings. But the context in which it’s all happening, and the intensity of Davis’s performance, makes it a worthy Midnight entry. Go get scared already.