Fall Music Preview 2016: 10 albums we're most pumped for this fall

We Are The Halluci Nation (Pirates Blend), September 16

Tanya Tagaq and Shad appear on the electronic pow wow DJ trio's new 15-track record, as well as Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), Saul Williams, poet John Trudell and others. We can't wait.

Fires Within Fires (Neurot), September 23

The doomy metal titans' 11th album arrives on September 23 and they've once again recruited alt rock legend Steve Albini. Expect the ultimate in heaviness.

The Healing Component (Free Nation), September 23

The Chicago rapper finally releases his debut album, which includes Drowning, a collaboration with BADBADNOTGOOD that was written and produced in their Toronto studio.

22, A Million (Jagjaguwar), September 30

Bon Iver's aching For Emma, Forever Ago was a game-changer in 2007, causing many a beardo to flee to a cabin to make his own indie folk masterpiece. 22, A Million is said to be "a collection of sacred moments."

Atrocity Exhibition (Warp), September 30

The outsider rapper always delivers the weird – expect that and more on his third record, which features guests like Kelela, Kendrick Lamar and Earl Sweatshirt.

Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen? (Bonsound), September 30

Expect cheeky, honest lyrics and well-crafted folk-tinged rock -–plus banjo, of course – from LeBlanc's mostly English-language third record.

Head Carrier (Pixiesmusic/Play It Again Sam), September 30

They've got another new bass player (Paz Lenchantin) and another post-reunion record, and we're pumped about both.

GOAT

Requiem (Sub Pop), October 7

One of the weirdest bands on Sub Pop, psych-folkies Goat are colourful, hypnotic and mind-bending. Requiem is all that, too.

Retribution (Six Shooter), October 21

The Inuk throat-singer's follow-up to her Polaris Prize-winning Animism includes a collab with Shad, a cover of Nirvana's Rape Me and aggressively political and experimental music like nothing you've ever heard before.

Palace Arms (Yeah Right!), October 28

Toronto-livin' Ian Blurton fans have had many chances to hear his Public Animal work out new songs live, and now they've set those ferociously rockin' sounds to tape.

Don't miss: this fall's must-see shows. Get NOW's album reviews here.

carlag@nowtoronto.com | @carlagillis